14.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Delhi are just getting the boundaries in each over and keeping the hopes alive. A low dipping full toss, on off. Yadav smashes it over covers for a boundary.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball at 115 clicks and Patel works it to long on for a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) A yorker and on off. Yadav digs it out to covers and will only get a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off, dragged to long on for a single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Patel looks to guide it down to third man but misses.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Full ball, on off. Patel nudges it to deep square leg for a brace.
13.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Yadav will keep the hope alive for now. A length ball, on middle. Yadav picks the length early and pulls it over square leg for a biggie. 65 needed in 36 balls.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) Touch fuller and on middle. Yadav tucks it with soft hands to long on and comes back for the second run.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Around off. Patel drops it to covers and takes off for a quick single. Rohit has a shy at the batter's end but misses.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish and outside off. Patel opens the face of the bat and hits it to backward point. A straight catch there but it went on a bounce.
Axar Patel walks out to bat at number 8.
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Thakur's cameo comes to an end! Mumbai will be a bit relieved now. This is on a length and outside off. Thakur looks to be aggressive as he looks to go over covers but the bat turns in his hands and he ends up mistiming it, in the air and to covers where Rohit Sharma catches it.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Strategic Time-Out! Mumbai have control over the game and with 5 wickets back in the hut for Delhi, it's going to be an uphill task to get 75 runs off the remaining 42 balls. They have an ace up their sleeves in the form of Shardul Thakur who has come out looking aggressive but needs to stay till the end if Delhi are to win this. A wicket now for Mumbai will all but secure the win for them. Also, Basil Thampi (2-0-16-2) is back on.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fantastic shot from Thakur and he is playing a superb cameo here! This is full and on off. Thakur uses his wrists as he bunts it to deep square leg for a boundary.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) 'Catch it' is the call but falls well short! Fuller and on middle. Thakur heaves it to deep mid-wicket but falls in front of the fielder running from the deep. Two runs taken.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Angles it on middle, Lalit punches it to point for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) A short ball, around off, was another slower ball. Yadav looks to pull it but misses.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Length and on off. Thakur pushes it through covers for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Almost carried through! Fuller and on middle, was the slower ball. Yadav hits it back to Sams who gets low to his left but fails to carry it. A single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, stays low. Yadav works it to sweeper cover for a single.
11.5 overs (0 Run) This is quicker and on off. Defended out.
11.4 overs (0 Run) A loopy ball, on a length and on off, this is punched to covers.
11.3 overs (0 Run) A googly, around off. Yadav leans to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, eased down to long on for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, angling down, swept to deep square leg for a single.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Third boundary off the over! 14 runs in total! Tad fuller and on off. Thakur thumps it with a straight bat down the ground. Pollard dives across but is beaten there. A boundary.
10.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Yadav dabs it to backward point and takes off for a quick single. Ashwin there has a run out chance but fails to keep it near the target.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball, angling on off. Thakur looks to work it on the leg side but gets a thick leading edge, on a bounce to third man. The batters take a single.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! Short in length, on off. Thakur pulls it hard and wide of the fielder at square for another boundary.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, on middle. Thakur keeps it out.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bumrah continues to concede runs! A length ball, on off. Thakur punches off the back foot, uppishly but well in gap through covers for a boundary.
