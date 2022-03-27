Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Ishan Kishan tries to be cheeky but gets cut in half almost. Khaleel angles in a short ball into the body. Kishan makes room and looks to ramp it past Pant but misses.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Short again, around middle. Kieron Pollard pulls it down to wide long on and gets off the mark with a single.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Ahmed hits the length hard and bowls it on off stump. Pollard defends it back onto the deck.
14.3 overs (0 Run) A well-directed short ball, on off and going across. Pollard just sways his head away from the line of the ball.
The big man, Kieron Pollard is in.
14.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A much-needed breakthrough for Delhi and Khaleel Ahmed has his man. This is banged in short over middle stump. Tilak Varma makes room leg side this time and looks to upper cut it over the third man fence. Ahmed isn't as quick as Nagarkoti and hence Varma can't quite get much on it. Prithvi Shaw runs in from the fence and then adjusts well to take a good low catch. Varma's cameo comes to an end.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy as you like! This is drifted down leg, Tilak Varma shuffles a bit and gets inside the line of the ball to clip it over short fine leg and collects a boundary.
Khaleel Ahmed is back into the attack.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! Yadav delivers a full toss, on middle. Kishan dances down the track and drills it into the long on fence for a boundary.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, tucked away towards short fine leg for one.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) Brilliant fielding from Rovman Powell and he stops a certain boundary. Shorter, on middle. Varma pulls it to the right of the man at deep mid-wicket for a brace.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Ishan Kishan makes room and slogs it towards deep mid-wicket for just another single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, sliding into middle. Kishan looks to flick it leg side but gets an inside edge towards short fine leg.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Floated up, at the toes. Varma wrists it towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Three boundaries in the over and Mumbai are going through the gears now. Full and wide, Kishan creams it through extra cover for a boundary.
12.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball at almost 146 clicks and around middle and leg. Varma tucks it towards mid-wicket for a single. The 100 is up for Mumbai.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nagarkoti isn't having a good outing with the ball. Overpitches this one on off, it's the slower ball as well. Varma drills it uppishly right back past the bowler, past mid off for another boundary.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lands just inside but this is a good shot from young Tilak Varma. Nagarkoti bangs it in short, over missle. Varma makes a bit of room and hammers it over mid on for a boundary.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Short and wide at 142 clicks. Varma thumps it but straight to the man at point.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Nagarkoti starts off his new spell with a yorker close to the off stump. Tilak Varma looks to dig it out but gets a bottom edge towards Rishabh Pant.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker and flatter, at the stumps. Varma punches it off the back foot towards long on for a single.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Full, around off. Varma strokes it towards covers.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) A bit of a fumble and they get two. Speared into the leg stump, Varma works it towards deep mid-wicket. The fielder over there slips and allows the batters to come back for two.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and angling into leg, Kishan pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for one more.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Lalit Yadav gets away with a poor delivery here. This is dragged down, outside leg stump. Tilak Varma waits for it and pulls it hard behind square on the leg side. Kamlesh Nagarkoti is lightning quick to get around from the square leg fence and keeps it down to a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, around leg. Kishan hangs back and flicks it through square leg for a single.
Lalit Yadav to bowl now.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Sliding onto the pads, Kishan leans forward and works it towards mid-wicket for a run.
10.5 overs (1 Run) This is a bit dragged down around leg stump. Varma rocks back and pulls it towards deep backward square leg for a single.
Tilak Varma walks out to the middle.
10.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Kuldeep Yadav pulling things back nicely for Delhi here. Floated up, very full and around off. Anmolpreet Singh tries to get under it and launch it over the long off fence but ends up slicing it towards long off. Lalit Yadav runs in from the fence and takes a fairly simple catch. Kuldeep gets his second wicket and Mumbai have to rebuild again.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Quicker one, speared into the pads. Anmolpreet Singh just nudges it into the vacant space around the mid-wicket region and races back for the second. Good running.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted, on the pads. Ishan Kishan shimmies down the track and flicks it to deep mid-wicket for one more.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Nicely tossed up, outside off. Singh drags it down to deep square leg for a single.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, Mumbai Indians are 120/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. Everything related to Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians live score. Do check for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.