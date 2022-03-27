Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) This is the slower one, outside off. Yadav dabs it to short third man.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Prithvi guides it to deep point for a single.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, pushed to mid off.
4.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A short ball, on leg. Shaw waits and pulls it over fine leg for a biggie. His second six already.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Short again, outside off. Yadav ramps it to deep backward point for a single.
4.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Pant goes now! What a start this is for Mumbai, after conceding some runs earlier, they are on the driving seat! This is short and outside off. Pant tries to upper cut it, thinking the shorter boundaries here but fails to clear the fence comprehensively. Tim David at third man reverse cups it and Delhi are in a spot of bother now.
Lalit Yadav is in at number 5.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! A length ball, down the leg side. Pant fails to connect.
Tymal Mills to have a bowl now.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on noff. Pant leans and flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
The skipper, Rishabh Pant comes in to bat next.
3.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A freebie and Singh has given his wicket to Mumbai! A waist height full toss, outside off. Singh pulls it hard and flat to Tilak Varma at mid on who takes a dolly. Mandeep Singh is just told to wait to check the height but the third umpire finds it okay and is told to continue his walk. What a start for Murugan Ashwin!
3.4 overs (0 Run) A leg-breaker now, around off. Singh punches it to cover.
Mandeep Singh walks in at number 3 for Delhi.
3.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! What a beauty of a delivery from Ashwin! This is short and flighted in the air, around off, was a googly but Seifert failed to read it. He tried to cut it but the ball spins back in and hits the middle stump. Mumbai finally get the hard hitter.
3.2 overs (0 Run) A short ball, outside off. Seifert looks to cut but gets a thick outside edge but Aryan Juyal fumbles to carry it. Will count as a dropped!
3.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, pushed back to Ashwin.
A change from both ends. Murugan Ashwin comes on to bowl now.
2.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Shaw drops it to point and Seifert wanted a quick single but is sent back. The fielder there hits on the non-striker's end but Seifert crawled back in.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off. Shaw guides it to point.
2.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shaw can hit these shots with so ease! Short of a length, on middle. Shaw hangs back and pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. Natural stroke player...
2.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Defended out.
2.2 overs (3 Runs) Seifert is clearing the ring with ease! Touch fuller and on off. Seifert with a straight bat, hits it over covers. Mills gives a chase and does ever so well to dive and flick back to save a single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle, this is worked to mid on.
Change in the bowling straightaway as Basil Thampi is brought into the attack.
1.6 overs (1 Run) A single as Seifert tucks it off the pads to fine leg.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Yet another shot that is out of the top draw! Length ball, slanting outside off. Seifert lifts it over mid off for a boundary. Holds the pose...
1.4 overs (0 Run) Length and on middle. Seifert pushes it past the bowler but mid off comes across to cut it off.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot! A length ball, coming with the angle on middle. Seifert lofts it across and to long on for a boundary. The ball just bounced in front of the ropes.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Full and angling on off. Seifert turns it to mid on.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Bumrah starts with a fuller ball, on off. Seifert mistimes his drive to mid-wicket.
Jasprit Bumrah to speed in from the opposite end.
0.6 over (1 Run) Slower and on the pads, Seifert tickles it to fine leg for a single. Good start for Delhi, 12 runs off it.
0.6 over (1 Run) Wide! This one comes with the angle but strays it down the leg side. Seifert misses his whip.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! Touch short and on middle. Seifert pulls it to deep square leg for a consecutive boundary.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful shot by Seifert to get off the mark! Pitched up, on off. Seifert leans and drives it through covers for a boundary.
0.4 over (1 Run) Wide! A loosener by Sams! Full and well down the leg side. Seifert misses his flick.
0.3 over (1 Run) First runs for Delhi and Shaw! On a length and on the hips, this is flicked to deep square leg for a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) Short of a length, on middle. Shaw drops it on the deck.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts with a length ball, angling outside off. Shaw looks to cut it but misses.
