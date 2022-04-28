Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Yadav strokes it straight to the cover fielder.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, this is pulled to deep square leg for one.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Pant blocks it towards mid on.
Rishabh Pant walks in next.
9.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The strike bowler for Shreyas Iyer gives him the breakthrough. Yadav continues to bowl short. This one is on middle, well directed at the batter. Warner takes his eyes off as he tries to pull. Ends up playing it without much conviction or connection to fine leg where Sunil Narine takes an easy catch.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Short of a length and on middle. Yadav is too late as he looks to pull. He gets hit on the body and the ball rolls to square leg for a leg bye.
9.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball on off. Warner drops it wide of the point fielder for a single.
Change in bowling. Shreyas Iyer needs a wicket and he brings Umesh Yadav back into the attack. 1 for 19 in his 2 overs so far.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Rana senses the charge perhaps and fires in a very full ball down the leg side. Lalit Yadav walks forward but fails to flick. He has his second line of defense in place though. It clips his pads and rolls wide of the keeper.
8.5 overs (1 Run) A full toss, on the pads, drilled to deep mid-wicket for a run.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Touch short and on off, Warner punches it firmly through covers for a boundary.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Chance but a hard one! Floated ball, on middle, Warner smashes it to the left of Rana who stretches his hand but fails to get near the ball. The long on fielder runs to his right and dives but again to no avail. It clips the hands of Southee and then meets the boundary line.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker, fuller and on the pads. Yadav wrists it to deep square leg for one.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rana drops it short and around middle, Yadav turns inside the crease and whips it in front of square on the leg side. The ball races away to the fence. The 50-run stand comes up!
Strategic break. Kolkata started brightly by picking two quick wickets but the stand between David Warner and Lalit Yadav has cornered them. Delhi are cruising at the moment in this chase and if Warner stays for long, this game will get over soon. 81 needed more. Nitish Rana to operate after the break...
7.6 overs (0 Run) Tad fuller and angling outside off. Warner is a touch late as he punches it to covers. No run there. The stand is nearing the 50-run mark now.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball on off. Yadav pushes it to mid off for a quick single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Yadav throws the kitchen sink at it but connects only with thin air.
7.4 overs (7 Runs) NO BALL AND SIX! Rana errs in line and serves a full toss just outside off, near the shoulder at 137.4 clicks. Yadav ramps it all the way over third man for a maximum. A no ball is given and a Free Hit will follow.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Short in length, on middle and off. Warner half-pulls it all along the ground to deep square leg for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, on a length. Yadav punches it to sweeper cover for one more.
7.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. David dabs it to third man for a single.
Change in bowling. Harshit Rana is back for his second over. He picked up a wicket in his first over and went for only 6 runs.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Warner drops it to covers for a single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and around leg, Yadav looks to sweep but might have got an inside edge there as the ball travels to square leg. An appeal follows for LBW but nothing is given. The batters take a single and no signal comes from the umpire.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker one this time, angling on the pads, it is flicked in front of square leg for a single.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played! Floated, on middle, Warner steps across as he paddles it fine to the fine leg fence. Played with perfection.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and on middle, Yadav hangs back and nudges it to square leg for one more.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter, slower and outside off. Yadav punches off the back foot to covers.
5.6 overs (1 Run) On a length around off, this is tucked to mid-wicket for a single. Powerplay done! Delhi are 47 for 2! 100 runs needed in 84 balls.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Yadav slashes his bat at it but misses.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, it is steered to third man for one.
5.3 overs (1 Run) CHANCE! Did that carry? Yes! A length ball, outside off. Yadav flat-bats it as he pulls it to mid on where Aaron Finch runs forward and tries to take it low but fails to hold onto it. A single.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, around off. Warner pushes it to mid off and takes a sharp single.
5.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle. Yadav comes down the track and pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
