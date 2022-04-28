Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) End of another decent over for Kolkata! They are getting a move on now! On off, this is worked through mid-wicket for one. 10 coming off this one!
9.5 overs (1 Run) Drop and run! Flatter and on off, this is pushed to covers for one.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Uppish but safe! The sweep comes out! On the pads, it is hit towards deep square leg for one.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Flighted one on off, Rana flicks it towards mid-wicket and gets a couple.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is very nicely played! Wonderful touch! On middle, fuller in length, Rana goes down on one knee and paddle-sweeps it fine on the leg side. This one races away to the fence.
9.1 overs (1 Run) A flatter one on middle, Iyer eases it towards mid off and gets a single.
Strategic break! Delhi are flying high at the moment. They have scalped four wickets already and pushed Kolkata on the back foot. Kolkata need a big partnership now and Shreyas Iyer will hope Nitish Rana gives him the much-needed support.
8.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Iyer goes back and works it through mid-wicket for another run. A good over for Kolkata, they would love a few more like this!
8.5 overs (1 Run) On a full length and on middle, Rana plays it towards mid on and gets a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, this is pushed down to long off for one more.
8.3 overs (1 Run) A flatter one on off, Rana eases it towards square leg and gets a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Iyer nudges it on the leg side for one.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A flatter one on off, Shreyas Iyer rocks back to make room and cuts it through point and gets a boundary. Good placement.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball on off. Iyer prods and pushes it to long on for a single. A successful over for Delhi, two wickets and three runs off it.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Angling on the pads. Rana looks to glance but misses and gets hit on the pads. Only Rishabh Pant is interested in it as he appeals but that was going down. A leg bye is taken.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Rana leans and blocks it. No hat-trick!
Kuldeep Yadav has wasted little time in replicating his last performance. He is on a hat-trick now. In walks Nitish Rana.
7.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Sunil Narine is given LBW, he walks across and has a chat with his partner and opts for a review. UltraEdge shows no bat. Ball Tracking shows three reds and Sunil Narine goes for a golden duck. Kuldeep Yadav is on a Hat-trick! Coming to the ball - This is on a length, slower through the air and landing around off and turning back in sharply. Narine hangs back and tries to work on the leg side but misses and gets rapped on the pads. An appeal is made and up goes the finger. It looked plumb and Narine has a shocked look on his face. He walks towards Iyer and in the dying seconds takes the review. It is of no use though. Delhi are roaring!
Sunil Narine is in next.
7.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Kuldeep Yadav just loves to bowl against his ex-team. Not a debut to remember for Baba Indrajith! Yadav tosses it up, around off. Baba Indrajith gives the charge as he comes down the track and tries to clear long on but hits it off the toe end of the bat. Rovman Powell in the deep takes an easy catch. Kolkata are in huge trouble here.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and outside off. Iyer drives it through covers for a single.
Kuldeep Yadav will be looking to replicate his last performance against Kolkata.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Tad short and on middle, Iyer turns it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) This one drifts back in, around off. Baba Indrajith knocks it to cover-point where Prithvi Shaw makes a good stop. A single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Patel serves it outside off again. Iyer reaches and hits it to sweeper cover for a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter, outside off. Iyer shuffles across and drops it to point. Not in the gap though.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, quicker and on off. Baba Indrajith works it through covers for one more.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, it is pushed through covers for a single.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, around off. Iyer stays back and punches it to covers for an easy single. Another tidy over from Mustafizur Rahman! At the end of the Powerplay, Kolkata are 29 for 2!
5.5 overs (1 Run) Too full and angling outside off. Baba Indrajith drives it to deep cover for a run.
5.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, slanting on the pads. Baba Indrajith looks to flick it but misses and gets hit on the pads. He wants a quick run but was sent back wisely.
5.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle. Blocked out.
5.2 overs (2 Runs) Almost another wicket! This is full and around middle, a bit of inward shape. Baba Indrajith gets a straight bat down to defend but gets an inside edge, past the leg stump and to fine leg for a couple of runs.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball on the pads, it is tucked to mid-wicket for a single.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders are 57/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Everything related to Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score. Do check for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.