Victory in the end for Delhi but they had to sweat hard to achieve the target. Almost made a mountain out of a molehill. Rovman Powell once again showed his value in this team and for a change, this time around, he helped Delhi in crossing the line. This is now Kolkata's fifth straight loss and they are staring down the barrel.
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rovman Powell hits the winning runs. Tossed up, full and on leg. Powell clears his front leg and powers it well over long on for a maximum. Delhi win by 4 wickets.
18.5 overs (1 Run) A single taken as Thakur chops this length ball to deep point.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Make it four! Floated and on off, Thakur wrists it to mid-wicket.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off. Thakur looks to drive but gets an outside edge to point. Three dots in a row!
18.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker, fuller and on middle. Shardul tucks it to mid-wicket.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Shreyas Iyer has introduced himself into the attack. Serves a tossed-up delivery, around off. Thakur drives it to covers. Good fielding there.
17.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is hit to deep square leg for a single. 4 runs are needed now.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Angling on the pads, flicked to square leg for one more.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Length ball, spilled down the leg side. Powell misses his glance. Delhi are one big hit away now.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rovman Powell is in a hurry! Short of a length and on off. Powell muscles it over square leg for a maximum. 7 needed now. Can he finish the game in this over itself?
17.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle. Thakur works it to deep square leg for a single.
17.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off, this one skids through. Thakur goes for a full-blooded pull but misses.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, outside off. Thakur pushes it wide of deep cover and comes back for the second run quite easily.
Tim Southee (3-0-19-0) to bowl his last.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on leg, it is pushed to long on for a single. 14 runs coming off the over. 16 needed now.
16.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, it is flicked behind square on the leg side for a single.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy! Short of a length and on middle and leg, Powell goes for the pull shot and it flies off the top edge. Beats short fine leg and finds the fence.
16.3 overs (1 Run) In the air but falls safely! A full toss angling down the leg side. Thakur closes the face of the bat too early and gets a top edge. The ball goes in the air and falls in the vacant mid-wicket region safely. They cross.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full again, wide outside off. Powell reaches out and lofts it over covers for a single.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Clears the fielder! Fuller ball, on middle. Powell hits it through the line and all the way over long on for a biggie.
Venkatesh Iyer to bowl the 17th over.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Straight on the stumps. Thakur defends it out solidly. 30 needed in 24 balls.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Touch short, outside off. Rovman stays back in his crease and knocks it to sweeper cover for a single.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, on off. Powell sweeps it to deep backward square leg for a brace.
15.3 overs (0 Run) This one spins back in, slower and around off. Powell hangs back to defend.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off. Punched through covers for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Blocked out.
