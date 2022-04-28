Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are back for Delhi's reply.
... THE CHASE...
Right then, a target of 147 certainly isn't a winning one but Kolkata have the bowling to fight with it. Early wickets are going to be the key. Let's see how the second half pans out. Stay tuned...
Chetan Sakariya (3-0-17-1) comes up for a chat. He laughs and says he had a good day on the field. The speedster thanks the management and the skipper for using him on the right occasion. Informs there is dew and the ball will come nicely onto the bat. On Kuldeep, he says he didn't complete the spell but it was a brilliant effort from him.
Earlier, it was a real struggle for Kolkata in the Powerplay. Not only did they lose both the openers cheaply, but they also managed only 29 runs in the first six overs. Delhi were very disciplined initially and Kuldeep Yadav capitalized on the start. The wrist-spinner hunted down two wickets in his first over to further corner Kolkata. Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana steadied the ship somewhat with a 48-run stand and led the recovery. Just when it appeared that the momentum was shifting, Kuldeep again struck twice in one over to send Shreyas and Andre Russell back. Rishabh Pant's decision to give an extra over to Lalit Yadav towards the end, in which, he conceded 17 runs, handed Kolkata the momentum and they nearly ran away with it.
A top last over by Mustafizur Rahman but still Kolkata have gathered 57 runs in the last 5 overs to post a fighting total on the board. Nitish Rana was the saviour for them as his knock and the partnership with Rinku Singh revived the innings at the backend.
19.6 overs (0 Run) Dot ball! A full toss, angling outside off. Rana swings and misses. Kolkata end on 146 for 9.
Harshit Rana is the new batter. On debut and he will be facing the hat-trick ball.
19.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Third wicket for Mustafizur Rahman! A superb yorker, around leg. Tim Southee looks to heave as he clears his front leg but fails to get his bat on it. The ball goes through his legs and uproots the leg stump. Mustafizur Rahman is on a hat-trick.
Tim Southee is in next.
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Rana fails to give the finishing touches but this is yet another brilliant knock from him. A slower ball, touch fuller and outside off. Rana swings his bat but does not get the required elevation. Sakaria at deep point runs forward and dives to complete a low catch. The umpires get it confirmed from upstairs before raising the finger.
Is the catch clean? Chetan Sakariya has dived forward to grab the ball and is claiming the catch. The umpires though want to get it checked upstairs.
19.3 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! A yorker, slanting around leg. Yadav clears his front leg and looks to squeeze it out but misses and gets hit on the back foot. An appeal for LBW but it's not given. Delhi take the review. No bat clearly. Ball Tracking shows that it's pitching outside leg. A leg bye is taken in the process.
Appeal for an lbw! The finger stays down and Rishabh Pant has decided to review the decision.
Umesh Yadav walks in next and will be on strike.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! This is full and tailing in around middle and off, Singh looks to heave it over the leg side but gets a top edge to wide long off. Rovman Powell runs across to his right to take a fine catch. A handy knock from Rinku Singh comes to an end.
19.1 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, full and on off. Rana wrists it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.6 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running from these two! Two runs taken! 16 runs off this over now! A yorker, on middle. Singh jams it out to long on and calls for two. He was running to the danger end as the throw is to the keeper but he makes it safely.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the middle! Fullish delivery, on middle. Singh this time connects superbly as he hits it hard and to long on for a boundary.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Misfield from Mustafizur Rahman! Too full and around off. Rana steps across and paddles it off the toe end to short fine leg. Another single taken.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up and around off. Singh looks to work it straight but plays off the inside half to long on. A single.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball on off, it is drilled down to long on for one.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Thakur sees Rana shuffling across and he serves it outside off, wide of the tramline. Rana looks to paddle it away but misses.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Fifty for Nitish Rana! This is excellent batting from him! Full ball, outside off. Rana stays deep in his crease and tonks it over extra cover for a biggie. The Kolkata dressing room is on its feet. It's been a very responsible knock from the southpaw and the current partnership is taking Kolkata towards a challenging total.
Will Kuldeep Yadav get the chance to pick his fifer? Nopes, not for now at least. Rishabh Pant is going with Shardul Thakur.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Rinku Singh is not holding back as well. Length ball, outside off. Singh hangs back and strokes it through point for a boundary. Another excellent over for Kolkata, 10 runs off it.
17.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off. Rana again mistimes his shot. He tries to scoop it over the keeper but miscues it to point for a single.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap! Fuller ball from the back of the hand, around off. Rana rocks back and drives it hard to deep cover. The fielder in the deep runs to his left and dives but to no avail. A boundary.
17.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, slower in pace, Rana tries to cut but misses.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Rana played all over it! Touch fuller and on middle, might be the slower one. Rana shuffles across on the off side and looks to paddle it but mistimes it completely. The ball takes the top edge, brushes his helmet and falls away.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball, outside off, Singh pushes it to deep cover for a run.
Mustafizur Rahman (2-0-7-0) returns to bowl at the death.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, angling around middle and leg. Rana looks to slog-sweep it but misses and gets hit on the pads. A huge appeal for LBW but not given. Might be going down. 17 from the over, 29 in the last two, Kolkata are scoring big at the backend.
16.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rana is taking the charge now! This over is going for runs! Yadav gives him room again, way outside off, fuller length and Rana thumps it over extra cover with ease for a biggie.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and way outside off, cut to deep point for a single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Very full and around off. Rana drives it hard to deep cover for a single.
16.3 overs (7 Runs) SIX! Freebie! A full toss, way outside off. Rana smashes it high in the air and over point for a biggie, his 100th in the Indian T20 League. A no ball is given as it was above the waist. Free Hit coming up.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off. Singh hits it hard and across to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, it is pushed to long off for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Sliding down the leg side, Rana tries to flick but seems to have missed. It goes to short fine leg and they cross. Given as a run. Maybe some inside edge. 12 from the over!
15.5 overs (1 Run) Shaw saves a certain boundary. Fuller in length and around off, Rinku drills it through the line and Prithvi Shaw inside the ring at covers dives to take the pace off the ball. He deflects it wide of mid off and they get only a run. 100 up!
15.4 overs (1 Run) On a length around leg, Rana stays deep inside the crease and pushes it towards cover-point for a run.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky! Short in length again, wide outside off, Rana throws his bat at it and it flies off the top edge. The third man fielder races across to his right but it drops wide and crosses the fence.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Angling in from around off, Singh wrists it to mid-wicket and crosses.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent timing and placement! Short in length and outside off, Rinku Singh camps back and doesn't try to hit it too hard. He just guides it wide of backward point and then beats the third man fielder to his left.
