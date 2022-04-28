Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) OUT! Axar Patel is run out! A low full toss on the pads, Rovman Powell flicks it in front of square on the leg side and they attempt for the second run. Shreyas Iyer attacks the ball in the deep and sends a flat throw at the bowler's end. Venkatesh Iyer collects it and breaks the stumps. They are celebrating. The third umpire is referred and the replays show that Axar Patel's bat is inches short of the crease. Another twist now. 34 needed off 30 balls with 4 wickets in the bag.
A run out appeal! The replay shows the bails are clipped off while Axar Patel looks for the second run. He is short of his ground. Out.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Russell goes very full and around leg, Axar whips it to deep square leg and takes a single.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Short in length, outside off, Patel fetches it from there and pulls but finds the mid-wicket fielder.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) Almost drags it on! Andre Russell delivers it on a length and around off, Axar Patel tries to hammer it across the line but it takes the inner edge, beats the stumps and races down to fine leg. They take a couple.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Axar is targeting Russell here! Short in length, wide outside off, Axar throws all his power behind it and whacks it all the way over point for a maximum. 38 needed off 34 balls.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed away! Back of a length, around off, Axar sits back on the back foot and muscles it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
Andre Russell will bowl for the first time today. Harshit Rana has strapping on his right leg. He is seen walking back to the pavilion. He still has one more over to go.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Too full in length on off, Patel drives it to mid off and sets off for a quick run. 5 singles from the over, 48 needed off 36 balls.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, around leg, Rovman Powell wrists it behind square leg and they cross for one.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Miscued slightly! Axar Patel fetches a short ball from outside off and pulls it down to long on. It doesn't carry to the fielder and they cross for another run in this over. That's all they need to do.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, Rovman Powell swivels and pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, around off, it's driven down to long off for a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off, pushed from the back foot to covers.
Strategic Break! Three quick wickets have certainly given the momentum to Kolkata and we have a game on here at the Wankhede Stadium. Still, it is Delhi's game with Rovman Powell and Axar Patel still out there. 53 needed in 42 balls. Tim Southee is back into the attack.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Yorker around off, Axar Patel digs it out from the bottom half of his blade to the leg side. Harshit Rana tries to collect it to his left but ends up kicking it towards deep mid-wicket. They cross.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Angling away from the batter, outside off, Axar Patel crunches his drive but finds the cover fielder.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Rana goes short and around leg, Axar rides the bounce and hammer-pulls it through square leg. Umesh Yadav races across to his left in the deep, dives and nearly pulls off a brilliant stop.
12.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, around middle and off, Axar defends it from the crease to the off side.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Short in length and wide outside off, Rovman Powell reaches out for it and uses the pace of the bowler to run it down to third man. Another run.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, around middle and off, Axar Patel pushes it back past his partner at the other end. It goes away to long off and they take a single.
Harshit Rana is back on.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, Rovman Powell plays it with the angle to short mid-wicket. Umesh Yadav is done with the ball, 4-0-24-3!
11.5 overs (1 Run) Spears it in, around off and on a length, Axar Patel brings his bat down and it goes off the inner half to deep square leg. They cross.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish again, around off, Rovman Powell dabs it down past backward point for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Digs it in short, around leg, Axar pulls it off his one leg and places it to fine leg. A single is taken.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off, Axar defends it from the back foot.
Axar Patel comes in to bat.
11.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! A brilliant decision to give another over to Umesh Yadav, his last, and the speedster has taken down the Delhi skipper. He comes running in from 'round the wicket and dishes out a shortish delivery close to off. It lands at 140 clicks and straightens from there. Rishabh Pant has a loose waft at it and edges it behind. Baba Indrajith catches it with ease and Umesh Yadav is running in celebration. The momentum is shifting certainly.
Rovman Powell is the new man in.
10.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! GIVEN LBW! Lalit Yadav has a word with his skipper and then walks back. Kolkata have two quick wickets and we can smell a comeback from them! Sunil Narine dishes out an off spinner, landing full and around off, Lalit Yadav strides forward to defend but it beats his bat and pings him on the front pad. The appeal is made and the finger goes up. 63 needed off 54 balls, still Delhi's game to lose.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Perhaps the carrom ball, landing around off and shaping away, Lalit Yadav punches but finds the cover fielder. Three dots.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker and shorter on middle, Lalit Yadav rocks back and cuts but finds the fielder at cover-point.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Spinning down the leg side, Yadav shuffles back and attempts to flick but misses. He is hit on the pads.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy this time, full and around middle, Pant sweeps it to deep square leg for one.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted and around off, Pant presses forward and defends it to covers.
