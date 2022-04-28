Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
14.6 overs (1 Run) Skidding in from around off, Rinku helps it towards short mid-wicket and scoots to the other end. 30 balls left in the innings, how many more can Kolkata get?
14.5 overs (1 Run) Short and wide, outside off, cut through point for one.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around leg, it's eased in front of square on the leg side for a run.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, full and on off, turning away, Singh stays back and defends it from the outer half of his blade.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, Singh gets back to cut but mistimes it back to the bowler.
14.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, tucked through square leg for a run.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end an over with two wickets in it. Outside off, this is hit through covers for one.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter one, spinning it outside off, Rinku Singh drives it towards covers and gets a single.
Strategic break! This is really poor batting from Kolkata. They were ascending with the momentum but Shreyas Iyer fell and Andre Russell needlessly followed him as well. Delhi won't mind though, it's been Kuldeep Yadav once again stepping up for them. Rinku Singh walks in next.
13.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Stumped! There is the wicket of Russell and Kolkata slip further. Not sure if this shot was needed right now, especially against Kuldeep. From around the wicket, this is tossed up, just outside off. Russell comes down and swings but misses by a long way. Rishabh seems to have stumped him. It is taken upstairs. Replays show that the ball did pop out of Rishabh's gloves but it pops out to hit the stumps. 150 looks far away now as Dre Russ returns.
A stumping decision is taken upstairs! Rishabh Pant fumbled a bit but the ball has deflected onto the stumps with Andre Russell way outside the crease.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Great delivery. Turning away from around off, Andre Russell has not picked it. He tries to defend but plays down the wrong line and gets beaten by the away spin.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Russell defends it solidly.
Andre Russell comes in.
13.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! THAT IS A CLEAN CATCH! A beauty from Pant to get rid of Iyer. Massive wicket and at the right time as the momentum was starting to shift. This is shorter and outside off, stays low. Iyer looks to cut but it clips the under-edge and goes behind. Pant takes it with one hand as he stretches and grabs it really low. An appeal and the finger is raised. It is taken upstairs and then Shreyas is given the walking orders.
Is that a clean catch? The umpires have just told Shreyas Iyer to wait as they want to check the catch. That looks pretty clear and Shreyas Iyer is a goner.
Change. Axar Patel is done with the ball and Kuldeep Yadav will replace him.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, Shreyas tucks it to deep mid-wicket for one.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, played down to point for a run.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, it's driven through covers for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Goes back to cut but it takes the inside edge and beats the stumps. The ball rolls to square leg and they cross.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smoked away! Flighted and full, landing around off, Nitish Rana goes down on one knee and muscles it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Full toss around off, it's knocked down to long off for a single.
Lalit Yadav is into the attack.
11.6 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for one. Axar is done with his spell!
11.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, defended out.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Axar Patel drops it short and wide outside off, Shreyas Iyer goes deep inside the crease and whacks it to deep point for a boundary. The Kolkata skipper is pressing on the accelerator.
11.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, flatter, Rana works it through mid-wicket for one.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for one. Sensible batting.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot! A flatter one on off, landing full, Shreyas Iyer goes inside-out and lofts it over extra cover for a boundary.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a tidy over then from Thakur! Shorter and on the body, this is pulled behind square on the leg side for a run.
Change! Axar Patel returns to bowl from the other end.
10.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A ball way too short, left alone. Wided.
What happened there? Perhaps Thakur was trying a knuckle-ball but fails to deliver. It slips out of his hand as he gets into his delivery stride and goes behind to mid on. Dead ball signalled.
10.5 overs (1 Run) A fuller one just outside off, Rana drives it towards covers and gets a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, Iyer this time gets off strike as he works it through square leg for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length and on off, Iyer plays it towards point.
10.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, Iyer works it to mid-wicket.
10.1 overs (1 Run) A fuller one on middle, Rana plays it towards square leg and gets a single.
