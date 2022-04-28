Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Risky shot but it comes off! Warner would have his heart in his mouth for a moment. Flighted delivery, full and around off, David Warner sits down and slogs it over mid-wicket. It goes aerially to the deep, Shreyas Iyer moves across to his right, stretches his hands but fails to grab. It brushes the fingertips and then drops down inside the fence before crossing it.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Attacking the stumps, a slider around off, Warner defends it from the inner half of his bat.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off, David Warner is forward as he pushes it defensively to covers.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Flatter delivery, a bit short and going down the leg side, Warner kneels and tries to pull but fails to connect.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Lalit Yadav sweeps it to deep square leg and takes a single.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Short and around off, turning in, Lalit gets back to cut but finds the point fielder.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy and full, around middle and turning down, Yadav tries to flick but fails to middle.
Sunil Narine is brought into the attack.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Angling down the leg side, again, Lalit swings his big bat at it but fails to connect. It goes off his pads to backward square leg and they steal a leg bye. 10 from this over! Nelson needed off 96 balls.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Drifting down the leg side, Lalit Yadav tries to flick but misses. It pings him on the pads and deflects to covers.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Slower one, a touch short and outside off, Warner taps it down to cover-point and rotates the strike. Smart batting.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bang! Southee delivers a bit short and on middle, Warner is quick to pick the length, rocks back and hammers it through wide mid on for a boundary.
3.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and close to off, Warner stays on the back foot and defends it to the off side.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dispatched! Welcome to the crease, Tim Southee! Fuller in length and wide outside off, Warner attacks the room and powers it over mid off.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, angling away, Warner pushes at it and chops it down towards point. They cross for a quick run. 9 from this over!
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Superb wristwork! Short in length, around middle ad off, David Warner stays leg-side of this delivery and glances it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
2.4 overs (3 Runs) Fine footwork! Back of a length around middle, Yadav walks down the track and works it with excellent timing through the gap between mid on and mid-wicket. It races away and Russell puts in a slide near the fence to pull it back. The batters collect three runs.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Slips a length ball down the leg side, Warner fails to flick and it goes off his pads to square leg. They cross for a leg bye.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, skidding off the surface, Warner hits it back towards the bowler.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, on a length, Warner stays back and pushes it with an angled bat to cover-point.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Effort ball. Harshit Rana bends his back to go short and delivers it outside off. Lalit Yadav shapes up for the pull shot but holds himself back at the last moment and flat-bats it towards the bowler. Another eventful over!
1.5 overs (0 Run) Width there outside off, short in length, Lalit Yadav cuts but finds the fielder at point.
1.4 overs (0 Run) A hint of inward movement again, from a length around off, Lalit works it off the inner edge to backward square leg.
Lalit Yadav walks out.
1.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Marsh again attempts to dominate the bowler but gets dominated instead. An inswinger, landing on a fuller length around middle and leg, Marsh aims to heave it over mid-wicket but it takes the inner half and flies to deep square leg. Venkatesh Iyer is stationed there and he makes no mistake. A quick cameo from Marsh is over and Harshit Rana bags his maiden wicket in the Indian T20 League.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Better connection on this occasion. Full and around off, shaping in, Mitchell Marsh gives it the full whack of his bat and smashes it over mid on for a boundary.
1.1 overs (2 Runs) Another aggressive shot from Marsh. It seems he has come in with the license to attack. Fuller and around off, Mitchell Marsh hangs back and powers it over mid on. It falls safely in the deep and they get a couple.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Harshit Rana.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Warner is away in style! Back of a length, around off and angling away, David Warner rocks back and slaps it through covers for a cracking boundary. End of an eventful first over, 11 runs and a wicket from it.
0.5 over (3 Runs) Marsh is trying to adopt the aggressive approach to counter Umesh. He attacks the length ball outside off and lofts it over covers. Three fielders chase, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer and Tim Southee. The former puts in a slide to pull it back. Shreyas fumbles slightly while picking it up but then recovers in time. Saves one run for the team.
0.4 over (0 Run) Angling in from a length around off, Marsh gets behind the line and helps it to mid on.
0.3 over (0 Run) Another outswinger, on a good length around off, this time Marsh properly covers the line and defends.
0.2 over (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Almost another wicket for Umesh Yadav! He is on fire at the moment. An outswinger, on a length around off, Mitchell Marsh tries to play straight but it takes the outside edge and flies behind. It lands wide of Baba Indrajith, the keeper, and sneaks past the first slip fielder for a boundary.
Mitchell Marsh is the next batter in.
0.1 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! What a start for Kolkata! Prithvi Shaw is sent back for a golden duck and this is a massive breakthrough for Kolkata. Yadav hurls across a length ball around leg and gets it to straighten a hint off the seam. Prithvi Shaw tries to work it on the leg side with the line of the delivery but it takes the leading half and pops out to the left of the bowler. Umesh Yadav shows great athleticism in his followthrough and snaps it with a dive. Perfect start!
