4.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker arm ball on middle and leg, Shreyas works it to deep mid-wicket and keeps strike with a single. End of a successful first over for Axar Patel!
4.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted and outside off, Shreyas Iyer drives it a bit uppishly but it doesn't carry to the cover fielder.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy and full around off, Baba Indrajith drives it to covers where the fielder fumbles and gifts him his first run of the Indian T20 League.
Baba Indrajith is the new man in.
4.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The poor season for Venkatesh Iyer continues as he departs for another low score. Axar dishes out a full delivery, around leg, Venkatesh gets down to sweep it across the line but it takes the inside half of his blade and flies to short fine leg. It's a simple catch for Chetan Sakariya and Kolkata have now lost both their openers.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker and fuller, around leg, Venkatesh Iyer walks down the track and hits it back to the bowler.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted around off, skidding in, Shreyas makes room and pushes it towards point for a quick single.
Axar Patel to bowl now.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Slower one, on a length around off, Shreyas plays late and taps it down towards backward point. They cross for a brisk single.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Angling down the leg side, Venkatesh fails to clip it away and it takes his pads. The ball rolls in the vacant region on the leg side and they cross.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller delivery on leg, Shreyas flicks it off his pads and sends it to deep square leg for a single.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Bunts a length ball down to mid on and steals a quick run.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and close to off, Venkatesh Iyer drives it back to the bowler.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Inswinger this time, on a length around off and shaping in, Venkatesh Iyer punches it from the back foot to covers.
2.6 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, around off, Shreyas stays back and steers it through point. Powell makes a running stop to his left and saves two. 11 from the over!
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Shardul Thakur overpitches outside off, Shreyas Iyer gets forward a bit and drives it crisply through covers for a cracking boundary.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Walks down the track to a length ball around off and forces it through covers for a single.
2.3 overs (2 Runs) Serves it on a length and around leg, Venkatesh Iyer flicks it firmly to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, shaping away, Shreyas drives it in front of square on the off side for a single.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Thakur starts with a short delivery outside off, Venkatesh Iyer cuts it to deep point for a single.
Shardul Thakur is brought into the attack.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A terrific bouncer, around middle and off, it skids off the surface at 130.6 clicks, Shreyas Iyer sways away. Top over by Chetan Sakariya!
1.5 overs (1 Run) Width there outside off, short in length, Iyer cuts it towards point and opens his account with a single.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around leg and shaping down. Shreyas Iyer tries to glance but misses. It goes off his thigh pad to square leg and they cross for a leg bye.
Shreyas Iyer walks out at number 3.
1.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Aaron Finch is removed on the next ball. He fails to make any use of the life granted to him. Chetan Sakariya delivers it on a length around off, getting it to shape in a bit. Once again Aaron Finch tries to dominate the bowler, rocks back with an ugly heave across the line but fails to connect. The only connection is made by the ball with the off stump. It's pegged back and Kolkata lose their first wicket.
1.2 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! Sakariya angles across a length ball outside off, it's a premeditated charge from Finch who tries to power it over the leg side. The ball takes the top half and flies towards deep mid-wicket. Rovman Powell covers a lot of ground to his left in the deep but fails to hold on. Two runs taken.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Chetan Sakariya begins his spell with an inswinger, around middle and leg, Finch tries to work it on the leg side but misses.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Chetan Sakariya.
0.6 over (0 Run) Pitches it up and delivers it outside off, Iyer tries to drive but gets it away off the outer edge. The wide first slip fielder dives across to his left to stop the racing ball. Excellent first over from Mustafizur Rahman!
0.5 over (0 Run) In the channel outside off, shaping away, Venkatesh Iyer shoulders arms.
0.4 over (1 Run) A touch short and on off, Finch walks forward and taps it down towards point for a run.
0.3 over (0 Run) Angling away from the batter, Finch plays it down towards short third man.
0.2 over (0 Run) Finch was in all sorts of trouble there! Mustafizur Rahman delivers an inswinger, landing on a length around middle and nipping in. Aaron Finch tries to play straight but misses and is pinged on the back leg. The bowler appeals but nothing from the umpire. Would have been the umpire's call had Delhi reviewed.
0.1 over (0 Run) Play and a miss! Mustafizur Rahman immediately corrects his line and angles away a length ball outside off. Aaron Finch sticks back to cut but misses.
0.1 over (1 Run) Wide! Bit of a swing for Rahman but it starts from outside leg. Finch is seen giving the charge, he tries to flick but misses.
All in readiness for the action. The Delhi players, in a different shade of blue, are in a huddle with Rishabh Pant giving a quick pep talk. Aaron Finch and Venkatesh Iyer are the openers for Kolkata. Mustafizur Rahman will start with the ball. Here we go...
Andre Russell comes up for a quick word. The big West Indian says that the preparations have been excellent. Adds that everyone is hungry and pumped and they know the importance of the coming games. Admits that their season has not been going well so far. Further says that for him personally it's been going good with 200-plus runs and a few wickets. Feels that he needs to contribute more with the ball but he can't question the skipper much regarding giving him the ball as Shreyas is doing an excellent job. Dre Russ shares that his job is to take the team over the line or help them set the total.
Shreyas Iyer, the captain of Kolkata, says that they would have bowled first as well, as the chasing teams have won a lot of games. Further says that the dew has gone completely and it's quite humid too. Adds that the players have to stand up and take responsibilities. Feels the contributions should be coming from everyone. Informs that they have three changes - Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith and Harshit Rana come in. Admits that the combinations they have tried have not worked very well so far, tells that the execution was lacking and hopes to do well this evening.
Rishabh Pant, the captain of Delhi, says that the pitch is looking slightly on the drier side and the dew will come into play later on. Adds that their strength has been backing each other and they stick together and move on together. Informs that they have a couple of changes - Mitchell Marsh and Chetan Sakariya are in, replacing Sarfaraz Khan and Khaleel Ahmed (injured). States the obvious that the team that plays the best will win in the end.
Kolkata (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (In for Sam Billings), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Baba Indrajith (WK) (In for Shivam Mavi), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana (In for Varun Chakaravarthy), Umesh Yadav.
Delhi (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Mitchell Marsh (In for Sarfaraz Khan), Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Rovman Powell, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya (In for Khaleel Ahmed).
TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in the favour of Delhi. They have elected to BOWL first!
Debut alert! Chetan Sakariya gets his Delhi cap while Baba Indrajith and Harshit Rana are all set to make their first appearance for Kolkata.
Pitch report - Kevin Pietersen starts by informing us that they are using the same surface as yesterday. Adds that it's a spectacular pitch. Feels that the death bowling last evening was not good and that's something teams need to improve. Mentions that the batters will be licking their lips and the bowlers will have their task cut out.
There is some positive update from the Delhi camp. Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert have recovered from COVID-19 and rejoined the squad but there is still uncertainty regarding their availability for this particular game. Ricky Ponting is back as well after completing his precautionary five-day isolation and his calm demeanour was certainly missed in the dugout when things got out of control in their last match.
Both teams are placed precariously on the table and need a win to stay within touching distance of the top four. Kolkata's unsettled batting and Delhi's leaky bowling have been the main reason for their decline. Can Kolkata sort out their issues against a generous bowling attack, or will Delhi find its mojo and put the struggling Kolkata batting to the sword? We will find out as the evening progresses...
Mumbai has been too hot and humid these days, and the action-packed Indian T20 League is taking this hotness to another level. We have hardly recovered from the humdinger last night, and here we are, ready to welcome you all for yet another game which promises to be pulsating. Delhi versus Kolkata, Pant versus Shreyas, the second time this season, and we're eager to know who takes the bragging rights this evening. Stay tuned for more...
... MATCH DAY ...
