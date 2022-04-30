After having won just two games out of eight in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Ravindra Jadeja relinquished the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, paving the way for MS Dhoni to once again lead the side. Chennai Super Kings are currently at the ninth spot in the 10-team league with just four points and they will next square off against SunRisers Hyderabad. The side faces an uphill battle in order to stay in contention for the playoffs race.

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan on Saturday spoke to NDTV and said that it was the team management's decision and the process will be "smooth".

"It will always be a smooth process. After all, the decision has been taken by the team management. We do not interfere in that. This is a decision they would have taken themselves. They would have talked and taken the decision," CSK CEO told NDTV.

This year, Jadeja's performances with the bat and ball have been below par. On the other hand, Dhoni has shown spark with the bat and helped CSK win the game against Mumbai Indians after he scored 16 runs off the final four balls.

On Saturday, CSK's official statement said: "Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game."

Earlier, before the start of the ongoing season, Dhoni had stepped down as CSK skipper and Jadeja was given the reins of the franchise.

Under Dhoni, CSK have won the IPL four times. They are the defending champions as well.