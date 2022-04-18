Dinesh Karthik is having a time of his life in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as he has amassed 197 runs in six games for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and consistently performing the finisher's role. Looking at how Dinesh Karthik has been playing, the calls for including him in India's T20 World Cup squad are rising by the minute and now, the wicketkeeper has even told Virat Kohli that he desperately wants to be the part of World Cup squad and wants to help the Rohit Sharma-led side win a multi-nation tournament.

"I think there is a small term goal and a bigger vision as well. The small term goal is obviously to do very well for RCB, credit to the RCB backroom staff. The day I got picked up for RCB, Sanjay Bangar Bhai called me and told me DK you would be playing the finisher role. We have lost out on AB so we cannot replace him with anybody who is half as good as him. So, we are going to have 2-3 guys who can do that role because he is that good. So, then I took it on myself that okay this is what I need to do. I have been practicing for so long and that was the small term goal," Karthik told Kohli in a video posted on IPL's official website.

"The big vision is to play for the country. I know there is a World Cup around the corner, and I want to be part of that World Cup desperately and I want to help India cross the line," he said.

"It has been a long time since India won a multi-nation tournament and I want to be that person who helps India do that. For that you need to do things differently, you need to be aware of so many things and try and be that player who people notice and say hey he is doing something special. Every day, I practice with that intent in my mind. As you grow old, you need to be very fit," he stated further.

In the match against Delhi Capitals, RCB were up against it but Dinesh Karthik went on to play a knock of 66* off 34 and this helped RCB post 189/5 in 20 overs.

RCB then went on to win the contest by 16 runs and they are now at the third spot in the points table.

For RCB, Glenn Maxwell also played a knock of 55 runs and Shahbaz Ahmed chipped in with 32 runs.

With the ball in hand, Josh Hazlewood returned with three wickets and in the end, RCB emerged triumphant by 16 runs.