With Virat Kohli stepping down as captain after IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have a real dilemma and will be hoping to find the best solution ahead of the upcoming season. Many fans and experts have asked the franchise to rope in former SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner, who had a fantastic T20 World Cup last year. Despite getting removed from SRH's captaincy mid-way through IPL 2021, Warner was a pivotal figure for Australia, who won the T20 World Cup trophy. But former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori feels that the franchise has an option right in front of them and suggested the name of Glenn Maxwell. The Aussie all-rounder is one of the three players to have been retained by the franchise. The others being Kohli and Mohammed Siraj. The former RCB cricketer also feels that Maxwell was retained as "he's a potential captaincy option".

"I think Maxwell was retained with the view that he's a potential captaincy option. He's done a good job with the Melbourne Stars. He's been energetic, he's probably been in a lot of ways similar to Kohli, probably not quite to the same level or enthusiasm. But I think he's definitely a guy who has led from the front", he said in a conversation with ESPNcricinfo.

Maxwell was bought by RCB in the IPL 2021 Player Auction for a whooping sum of Rs 14.25 crores. He played a key role as RCB reached the playoffs but crashed out after a defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator.

He was also fifth in the Orange Cap race with 513 runs from 15 matches with a highest score of 78.

Meanwhile, he also took three wickets during IPL 2021.

Vettori also feels that Kohli could have a say in RCB's captaincy situation as "he's been crucial to the franchise".

"I'm sure Kohli will have a say in that as well, he's been crucial to the franchise, he'll definitely have some input. That is a viable option for RCB", he said.

"But that doesn't discount David Warner or someone else of that ilk. I think Warner should be one of the first players selected if captaincy is important to the three teams remaining", he further added.