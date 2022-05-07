Mumbai Indians registered only their second win in the ongoing IPL 2022 season, beating table-toppers Gujarat Titans by five runs in a thriller on Friday. While Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma set the foundations of MI's match-winning total, it was Tim David's 21-ball 44 blitz that provided the much-needed finishing touches and in the end it proved to be the difference. In MI's previous match as well against Rajasthan Royals, David had smashed 20 not out off just 9 balls, showcasing his stunning hitting abilities. But interestingly, MI had dropped the batter after just two games and didn't bring him back into the fold until the match against RR.

Having bought him for a whopping Rs 8.25 crore in the IPL mega auction, many expected MI to give Tim David an extended run in the team, but it wasn't to be.

Speaking on the matter, former cricketers Daniel Vettori and Ian Bishop questioned MI's decision to leave the batter out of the team.

"That's such an impressive innings. It's Shami, it's Lockie Ferguson. It all looks easy those shots down the ground. Not one ball did he slog. A big, tall man using his strength and using his ability. So impressive to watch. When they are under a little bit of pressure, I think the reflection will be the two overseas early on in the season. I don't think Tim David was injured or ill at the time. So, it would be fascinating to understand why the Mumbai Indians came to that decision to leave a player of his class out when they had two available (overseas) slots," Vettori said ESPNcricinfo's 'T20 Time:Out' show.

"I feel like he has done this before in other leagues where he might have been sat out for a little bit because he is almost unheralded in terms of the fact that he hasn't played international cricket, apart from Singapore. So, he's always the one that misses out. But now he is putting together this resume where he should one of your first selected. Australia are going to look very hard at him with the power that he has," added the New Zealander.

Ian Bishop said that while Mumbai might have had their reasons for not giving David an extended run in the team, they should now admit that they made the incorrect decision.

"Yes, they would have their reasons for it (not playing David) but when you have had the benefit to see Tim David in the Caribbean Premier League in really good touch, phenomenal ball striking, PSL - phenomenal ball striking. So, he came to this IPL on the back of very good form and really should have been given that chance to prove himself particularly as Dan (Vettori) pointed, how much it cost to get him," said the former West Indian fast bowler.

"So, they have to hold their hands up and say 'we get a lot right, we didn't get this one right'," he added.

David's swashbuckling knock helped Mumbai post 177 for six. Despite cruising in the chase early on, Gujarat Titans threw it all away in the end to suffer their third defeat of the season.