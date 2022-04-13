For a moment in Tuesday's high-scoring thriller between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), it looked like Dinesh Karthik would do the impossible and take the game away and leave Ravindra Jadeja's team win-less after five matches in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. RCB were looking at a steep chase, with the target set at 217 and the top order falling early, but Karthik - in the form of his life - looked to be playing another blinder to take RCB to an unlikely win.

However, CSK held their nerves and captain Jadeja held on to a fine catch in the deep to end Karthik's blitzkrieg in the 18th over.

The RCB wicketkeeper-batter looked to swat Dwayne Bravo over midwicket, but he failed to clear Jadeja in the deep.

The CSK captain has as safe a pair of hands as you can ask for, and he held on comfortably, before pulling out a celebration that showed his relief at having finally secured a win this season.

Karthik's wicket left RCB at 171/9, needing 46 off 16 deliveries, effectively ending RCB's hopes of a miraculous chase. The experienced gloveman departed having hit 34 off 14 deliveries.

Watch: Ravindra Jadeja's celebration after taking catch to dismiss Dinesh Karthik

Having been handed captaincy of the franchise just two days before the start of the season, Jadeja has had to endure a difficult start, with CSK losing their first four matches.

So it was no surprise that the relief was visible when he took the catch that all but secured victory for them.

RCB managed to trudge along to 193/9, with CSK winning by 23 runs in the end.

After a slow start, Shivam Dube (95* off 46) and Robin Uthappa (88 off 50) tore into the RCB bowlers, putting on a 165-run partnership, as CSK posted 216/4 - the highest score so far this season.

Then, Maheesh Theekshana took four, while Jadeja picked three wickets as CSK registered their first win of the season.