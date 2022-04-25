Chennai Super Kings had a horror start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after they lost their first four matches, but currently find themselves in a slightly better position after winning two out of the last three games. They will be buoyed with their dramatic last-ball win against Mumbai Indians and will hope to continue their momentum when they take on Punjab Kings on Monday. PBKS themselves have won just three matches and CSK would aim to leapfrog them on the IPL 2022 points table with a win. The last time the two sides met earlier this season, PBKS emerged victorious thanks to Liam Livingstone's all-round show. This time, however, Ravindra Jadeja will hope to lead his team to a different outcome.

Here's our CSK predicted XI against Punjab Kings:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: He slammed a fine half-century against Gujarat Titans, but has otherwise not been able to put up decent scores this year. The opener needs to buck up soon if CSK are to revive their season.

Robin Uthappa: Pushed up to open this season, he has put on some impressive displays, including a career-best score of 88 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. CSK will be hoping that the seasoned campaigner can give them a strong start with the bat when they take on PBKS.

Mitchell Santner: The New Zealand spinner replaced the out-of-form Moeen Ali in CSK's last match, and put in a good performance, taking a wicket and giving away just 16 runs in three overs. They are likely to stick to the New Zealand all-rounder against PBKS.

Shivam Dube: The middle-order batter has inarguably been CSK's best batter this season and they will hope he can carry on his rich vein of form.

Ambati Rayudu: The veterean Rayudu has shown glimpses of his brilliance, but has not really found the kind of consistency CSK would want from someone of his experience.

Ravindra Jadeja: As the new CSK captain, Jadeja is yet to really shine with bat or ball, but will be hoping to change that soon.

MS Dhoni: If there were any doubts about Dhoni's ability to finish games off at the fag-end of his career, he put them to rest with a brilliant display against MI that helped CSK steal a sensational win.

Dwaine Pretorius: The South African all-rounder played a crucial knock of 22 off 14 to help CSK beat MI. Even with ball, he can bring in wickets with his change of pace, as he showed in the 2021 T20 World Cup. After an impressive debut, CSK will want to back him in the team.

Dwayne Bravo: The veteran West Indies all-rounder is still shining bright, and is CSK's leading wicket-taker with 12 scalps. His guile will be crucial against the hard-hitting PBKS batting lineup.

Promoted

Maheesh Theekshana: With seven wickets in four matches, Theekshana has been a great introduction for CSK and they will bank on him to help contain a dangerous batting order.

Mukesh Chowdhary: The left-arm pacer has got some big scalps, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan in recent times and is in red-hot form. If there is any movement with the new ball, he will make life difficult for the Punjab top order.