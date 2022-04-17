After losing four matches on the trot, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finally won their first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season when they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday. With a good all-round performance from the team, it is unlikely that they will tinker with their playing XI for their next match against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday at the MCA Stadium in Pune. CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja knows his team will be facing a tough challenge against the new IPL franchise, who have hit the ground running and are leading the IPL 2022 points table. He would hope that the team now gets on a consistent run of form to turn their season around after a horror start.

Here's our CSK predicted XI against GT:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Last year's highest run-scorer in the IPL has failed to find his feet this season. But CSK will believe it won't be long before he gets going again.

Robin Uthappa: With Faf du Plessis gone and Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK were facing troubles in the opening department. However, Uthappa has stepped up big time and given them quick starts, and against RCB, he notched his highest ever IPL score. The four-time champions will hope the veteran continues his rich vein of form.

Moeen Ali: The England all-rounder is yet to really fire this season and CSK will be expecting more from him.

Shivam Dube: Shivam Dube has been among the bright spots for CSK this season, smashing two half-centuries, including a career-best T20 score of 95 against RCB. He will look to continue his hot streak of form against the table-toppers.

Ravindra Jadeja: Jadeja has had a tough start to life as CSK captain, suffering four back-to-back defeats. However, he took three wickets against RCB and with a win in the bag, he will look to carry on his form and also perform with the bat.

MS Dhoni: The veteran wicketkeeper-batter started the season with a half-century, and has looked good with the bat in general.

Ambati Rayudu: The seasoned batter hasn't found his best form yet this season, but CSK will bank on his experience to deliver in the middle overs.

Dwayne Bravo: The veteran all-rounder recently became the highest wicket-taker in IPL history and has done a good job with the ball so far, picking crucial wickets.

Chris Jordan:Chris Jordan hasn't yet shown his best ability with the ball, but CSK will still depend on his death bowling in a high-scoring season.

Promoted

Maheesh Theekshana: The Sri Lankan mystery spinner announced himself in the IPL with a stunning four-wicket haul against RCB in his last match and is sure to play CSK's next match as well.

Mukesh Choudhary: The left-arm-pacer offers good variety for CSK in their pace attack, and while he has only picked three wickets in four wickets and been fairly expensive, he is likely to be backed for another game.