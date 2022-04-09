Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Wide!
9.4 overs (2 Runs) Two again! Slower ball, on a length, on middle and leg. Abhishek Sharma nicely works it to the vacant mid-wicket region. Dwayne Bravo races back but could not prevent the batters from running two.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, outside off. Abhishek Sharma cuts it away to deep point. Immediately calls for two and gets it easily.
9.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, pushed to mid on for a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, on middle. Kane Williamson is surprised as there's a bit of extra bounce there and he manages to keep it out.
DRINKS! Hyderabad are going along nicely here. They started on a cautious note but now with both the batters set, they have pressed on the accelerator in the last few overs. Chennai need wickets and need them quickly to put pressure back on Hyderabad. A crucial middle-phase of this chase coming up. Dwayne Bravo comes into the attack now.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Superb shot! Abhishek Sharma is playing a good knock here. Ravindra Jadeja drops it short and on middle, Abhishek Sharma goes deep and pulls it with disdain to deep mid-wicket. He fetches himself another boundary. Both the batters are looking in good touch and have provided Hyderabad with a good start.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on leg. Kane Williamson works it to long on off the back foot and crosses ends.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, nudged to mid-wicket for a run.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) Tad short, outside off. Abhishek Sharma cuts it away to sweeper cover. Calls for two and gets it comfortably.
8.2 overs (1 Run) A flatter delivery on middle. Kane Williamson works it to mid-wicket for another single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) A flatter delivery on middle. Sharma works it behind square on the leg side for a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Kane Williamson hangs back and chops it to cover.
7.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Beauty! One-handed shot that! Tossed up delivery, on off. Kane Williamson dances down the track and heaves it to long off. The bottom hand comes off the blade but the ball still goes the distance. A maximum and 50 comes up for Hyderabad with that shot.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Abhishek Sharma nudges it with soft hands to the vacant mid-wicket region. Moeen Ali rushes there and keeps it down to a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Floats it up, on off. Kane Williamson drags it off the toe-end of the bat to long on for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up nicely, on off. Sharma works it gently to cover for a quick single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Kane Williamson steers it to deep point for a single.
Moeen Ali is into the attack now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Short and on middle, Abhishek Sharma punches it back to the left of the bowler.
6.5 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Short and outside off, Abhishek Sharma hangs back and guides it to deep backward point for a brace.
6.4 overs (1 Run) This is tucked to mid-wicket for a single.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Flatter ball, on off. Kane Williamson dabs it to short third man. Robin Uthappa there misfields and allows the batters to come back for the second run. Ravindra Jadeja is not happy with that.
6.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, pushed towards covers.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter, on off. Kane Williamson strides forward and pats it back to the bowler.
5.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SMASHED! Abhishek Sharma ends the Powerplay on a high! Floated delivery, on middle. Abhishek Sharma kneels and slogs it high and handsomely over long on for a maximum. After Powerplay, Hyderabad are 37/0.
5.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Kane Williamson steps out and works it to long on for one.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, pushed to point.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Abhishek Sharma taps it to point for a single.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Tossed up, on middle, in the slot. Abhishek Sharma goes inside-out and lofts it over covers. The ball races away to the boundary comfortably.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Floats it up, on leg. Kane Williamson moves that side and punches it to mid on for a quick single.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.0 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad, chasing a target of 155, are 69/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Everything related to Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score. Do check for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.