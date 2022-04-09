Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.5 overs (0 Run) A flatter delivery on middle. Ali looks to work it towards the leg side but gets the inside edge onto his pads.
9.4 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery, outside off. Ambati Rayudu slices it in the air and just short of deep backward point for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, around off. Ali punches it to deep cover for a single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) A flatter delivery and Sundar drops it short as Ambati Rayudu dances down the track a bit early. Ambati Rayudu pushes it towards left of Sundar. He half-stops it and a single is taken.
9.1 overs (1 Run) A flatter delivery on leg. Ali works it to deep backward square leg for a single.
Drinks! Hyderabad bowlers have done well so far picking up two wickets and not allowing Chennai to get away with too many. Chennai need a good partnership from Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu and would want them to start scoring a little freely and keep moving in the game.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Great shot to end the over! This is over 151 clicks and it has been sent to the fence with an even faster pace. A fullish delivery, outside off. Ambati Rayudu drives and drives it uppishly through extra-cover for a boundary. 12 runs coming from this over.
8.5 overs (1 Run) A short delivery and outside off. Ali looks to cut it away but gets the bottom of his blade. The ball goes off the bottom of his blade and falls behind the cover fielder in the ring. A single taken.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, on middle. Ali works it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time Ali uses the pace of the ball to a great effect! It is full and around off. Ali creams it through point as he opens the face of his blade for a boundary.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Ali rides the bounce and blocks it out.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Lands on a length, on off and middle at 153.1 kph. Ambati Rayudu looks to work it towards the leg side. He gets an inside edge onto his pads and takes a single towards the leg side. There is a slight appeal from the bowler but nothing serious.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Ambati Rayudu skips down the track and Sundar delivers it a tad short on middle and leg. Ambati Rayudu pulls it to deep square leg for a single. Chennai need to up the ante now!
7.5 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller on off. Ali drives it to long off for a single. 50 up for Chennai!
7.4 overs (1 Run) Sundar continues to go a bit short. On off and Ambati Rayudu pushes it towards the off side for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, around off. Ali this time pushes it to deep point for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) A flatter delivery, around off from 'round the wicket. Ambati Rayudu punches it to deep point for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg. Ali works it to square leg for a single.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot ball! Good start by Malik! Back of a length, on off. Ambati Rayudu looks to pull it by getting a bit across the line. He misses and the ball hits him high on the thigh pad. It goes towards the off side.
6.5 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side, around off. Ambati Rayudu skips down the track and looks to heave it away towards the leg side. However, he misses it and the ball goes back to the keeper.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten by the pace! Back of a length, outside off again. Ambati Rayudu tries to punch it away but misses again.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ohh...an edge but it races away for a boundary! Back of a length, around off. Ambati Rayudu tries to push it from his crease away from his body. He gets a thick outside edge and the ball flies towards the third man region for a boundary.
6.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and shaping into the batter, around off at 146.4 kph. Ambati Rayudu drives it to right of point and Abhishek Sharma dives to stop it.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, on off at 140.3 kph. Ambati Rayudu blocks it out.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end the over! Five from it and a wicket. A length delivery, on off. Ali pushes it towards the off side. After Powerplay, Chennai are 41/2.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, on off. Ali gets forward and blocks it out solidly.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary for Ali but T Natarajan is getting some swing here. This is fuller on middle and leg. Shaping into the batter. Ali works it past short fine leg. The fielder there runs behind it and dives to stop it. However, the replays show that his foot has touched the ropes as he tries to keep the ball inside the playing area. So a boundary in the end.
5.3 overs (1 Run) T Natarajan delivers this on middle and leg again. Ambati Rayudu skips down the track and whips it to deep square leg for a single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Ohh...another delivery that shapes into the batter. Full delivery on middle and leg. Ambati Rayudu looks to drive but gets the inside edge to short fine leg.
Ambati Rayudu is the new batsman in.
5.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! T Natarajan strikes in his first ball and that means that it is another failure for Ruturaj Gaikwad! Top-notch delivery to start from T Natarajan. This is full and swinging into middle. Ruturaj Gaikwad looks to drive it away but misses it completely as the ball sneaks between his bat and blade. It shatters the stumps and Hyderabad get their second wicket inside the Powerplay.
