Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Abhishek Sharma is the PLAYER OF THE MATCH for his brilliant knock of 75 from 50 balls!
Rahul Tripathi is down for a chat. He says the openers laid a great foundation and that made his job easier. Tells that it was important for them to express themselves and a win was very important. Applauds Sharma for his knock and the way he paced this innings on this pitch. Mentions that it was a very important win for them and hopes to continue the winning momentum.
Ravindra Jadeja, the skipper of Chennai, says that they didn't get the start they were looking for and feels that they were 20-25 runs short. Tells that they were looking to fight till the end as anything could have happened. Informs that they will look to improve in both the departments and they will need to sit down and look into their issues. States that they need to work hard and work together and come back stronger in the next game.
Time for some interviews!
Well, Chennai have a lot to ponder about as the misery keeps piling on for them. It is only the second time in the Chennai's history that they have lost four matches on the trot. They got to a decent total with the bat but needed to bowl well and take wickets in the Powerplay to defend this total. However, the bowling lacked penetration and they failed to get wicket till the 13th over. Things kept going downhill after that wicket too as Rahul Tripathi counter-attacked brilliantly to take away any hopes Chennai had. Overall, another poor performance from the defending champions and the first victory of this season continues to elude them.
Hyderabad did pretty well with the ball as they restricted a strong Chennai batting lineup to a very chaseable score. However, they needed to bat well and start well especially given the fragile nature of their batting lineup. Abhishek Sharma and skipper Kane Williamson did exactly that as they first took their time to settle in and then accelerated quite brilliantly to put together a opening stand of 89 runs. Kane Williamson lost his wicket but young Abhishek Sharma showed everyone why he is rated so highly and scored a brilliant 75 to put his team in the winning position. He departed when his team needed just 10 runs and Rahul Tripathi who played a brilliant cameo at number 3 and finished off the formalities to take Hyderabad to a comfortable victory.
Hyderabad register their first points on the board with a clinical win here at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. There was lot of talk after the first innings about this being a tricky pitch but it has been a very convincing effort from Hyderabad batters and they have handed the defending champions, Chennai their fourth loss on the trot this season.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! One hit away and Rahul Tripathi finishes things off in style! Poor ball from Bravo, a full toss on the pads and Rahul Tripathi tickles it to fine leg for a boundary. Hyderabad register their maiden win of the season. They win by 8 wickets!
17.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Nicholas Pooran guides this one to short third man for a run. Hyderabad are one hit away from winning this!
17.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and too outside off. Wide called.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Length ball, outside off, nipping away. Nicholas Pooran deliberately plays it late. He opens his face of the bat and guides it very late to third man for a glorious boundary.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Abhishek Sharma holes out at the end but he has done his job here. He can walk back proudly as he knows he has played a gem of an innings. Length ball from Bravo, outside off. Abhishek Sharma goes for a lofted drive but finds Chris Jordan at long off who takes a good catch. A fantastic knock from Abhishek Sharma comes to an end.
Nicholas Pooran is the next man in.
17.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and outside off, outside the tramline as well. Sharma leaves it alone. Wide given.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Abhishek Sharma drives it through covers and keeps the strike with a single. Just 11 needed now off 18 balls!
16.5 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller, outside off. Driven to sweeper cover for an easy single.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rahul Tripathi just want to finish it off quickly now! It's so visible in his eyes. Length ball, outside off. Rahul Tripathi throws his bat at it and hammers his drive to deep point for a cracking boundary.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Abhishek Sharma stands tall and mistimes his slap to long off for a run.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, Rahul Tripathi drives it to sweeper cover for a run.
16.2 overs (5 Runs) NO BALL AND FOUR! More misery to Chennai! Chris Jordan bowls it short of length, on leg. Rahul Tripathi swivel-pulls it to fine leg for a boundary. Chris Jordan removed the bails of the stumps while delivering the ball so the umpire has given it as a no ball. Free Hit coming up...
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rahul Tripathi is a swagger! He is never in mood to take the game deep! Chris Jordan bowls it in the slot, on off and Rahul Tripathi takes full toll of it. Slams it over the bowler's head for a maximum. A superb strike from Rahul Tripathi!
DRINKS! Hyderabad have gone about this chase in a very clinical fashion so far. Unless, there is some real special performance from Chennai bowlers in these last few overs, it is safe to say that Hyderabad are well on their way to register their first victory of the season. Chennai needed wickets to keep the scoring rate under check but they have managed only a solitary wicket and are starring down the barrel now. Chris Jordan is back on.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Abhishek Sharma pushes it towards covers. 30 needed from 24 balls!
15.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker, on leg. Abhishek Sharma keeps it out.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Punched off the back foot past the bowler for another single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads again, Sharma glances it to backward square leg and rotates the strike.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on the pads, Rahul Tripathi clips it to square leg and calls for a single straightaway.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Abhishek Sharma tucks it to mid-wicket for a run.
