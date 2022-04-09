Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then! 155 is what Hyderabad needs to chase down and open their account in the poins table. Now Chennai too are looking for their first points and the pitch isn't easy to bat on. If they can get early wickets, it should be interesting chase. Do join us for that shortly.
Marco Jansen is up for a chat. He says that he was a bit nervous at the start but tells that it is nice to get an opportunity. Informs that back of a length is the most difficult ball to face and the change of pace is key for him. Mentions that there was not much swing for him so he bowled cross-seam delivery early and says that he is happy to get the wicket of MS Dhoni. Tells that he just tried to do his job and hopes that his team will chase down the total.
Hyderabad had a fruitful start as Washington Sundar did what he does in the Powerplay. He provided his side the breakthrough and then T Natarajan bowled a rip-snorter off the first delivery to get rid of Ruturaj Gaikwad. The bowlers were bowling well and did well to contain runs and just when they started to lose their grip in the game a bit, their spinners came to the party and got a firm hold of the match again. They always kept a lid on the scoring rate except the last three overs but would still be very pleased with their bowling and would fancy their chances here.
Chennai were off to a nervy start as they lost Robin Uthappa early and Ruturaj Gaikwad also failed to convert yet another start and departed soon. The onus was on Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu to get back the momentum and they did it very well building a 62-run stand but both the batters holed out in successive overs later. 150 seemed far-fetched at one stage but some late hitting from Ravindra Jadeja made sure that Chennai have a respectable total on the board. They will feel they might still be 10-20 runs short but now would look to bowl well and get their first win of the season.
A scrappy last over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar but Hyderabad bowlers were splendid overall. The Ali-Rayudu partnership was looking threatening but Hyderabad didn't allow Chennai to get away with runs and pegged back with crucial wickets. Chennai would have hoped for a strong finish but will still be happy that they managed to score 37 in the last 3 overs and have gone past 150.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) Another couple to end the innings! This is full, outside off. Jordan hits it straight down the ground without much timing. The long off fielder cuts it off and two runs are taken. Chennai finish with 154/7 after 20 overs!
19.5 overs (2 Runs) On a length, on middle. Jordan heaves it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) In the air...but safe! A slower length ball, on off. Jordan looks to hit it away towards the leg side. He gets the top edge of his blade and the ball falls behind the bowler. Two runs taken.
19.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A short delivery, around middle and leg. Jordan looks to pull it but misses. Wide called for hieght now.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Ravindra Jadeja departs and this might make a difference of 8-10 runs to the final score. A low full toss and wider outside off again. This time Jadeja reaches for it and ends up getting the bottom of his blade. The ball goes in the air behind the extra-cover fielder in the ring. Kane Williamson goes back and takes a fine catch in the end.
Chris Jordan walks out to bat.
19.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Kumar goes fuller and way too wide outside off again. Jadeja leaves it and another wide delivery.
19.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Second wide of the over! A length ball that is angled across the batter. It is wat too wide, outside off. Jadeja looks to cut it but misses. Wide called.
19.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle. Bravo pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bravo gets into the act now! A low full toss on middle. Bravo hits this hard down the ground and beats the long on fielder.
19.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Dwayne Bravo skips down the track and makes a bit of room. Kumar tries to follow him and ends up bowling it away down the leg side. Wided.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3-0-21-0) to bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The rockstar is here! This time a maximum. It is a very full delivery, T Natarajan just misses his length by a small margin. Jadeja stays deep in his crease and tonks it over long off for a maximum.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! It is a yorker again, on off. Jadeja though is very deep in his crease and hits it straight down the ground for a boundary.
18.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Tries a bouncer this time, outside off. It is way too high and Jadeja leaves it alone. The umpire calls it wide as the keeper collects it.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Wow! Another yorker, on off. Bravo skips down the track a bit and takes it on the full. It goes off the bottom of his blade to long off for a single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Another yorker on off. Jadeja manages to push it towards the off side for a single.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Nails a yorker this time! On middle. Jadeja looks to get under it but gets the inside edge onto his pads.
18.1 overs (1 Run) A very full delivery on leg. Bravo flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
T Natarajan (3-0-16-2) is back into the attack.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Dot ball to end the over! A fuller delivery on leg. Jadeja looks to whip it away but misses and gets hit on the pads. Jadeja is disappointed on missing out on this delivery.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Goes fuller on middle. Jadeja hits it quite well straight down the ground. Rahul Tripathi at long on runs to his left and dives to save two runs for his team.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Bravo works it to square leg for a single.
The new man in is Dwayne Bravo.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Marco Jansen strikes and the dangerous MS Dhoni departs! A shorter length delivery on middle and angling across. It's a slower delivery as well and Dhoni tries to pull it. He gets a top edge and the ball goes towards fine leg. Umran Malik there settles under it and takes a good catch. Big wicket and wickets keep tumbling for Chennai.
17.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on middle. Jadeja works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kane Williamson goes towards Marco Jansen to bowl the 18th over and Jadeja punishes him straightaway. On a length, outside off. A slower delivery. Jadeja sweeps it to deep square leg for a boundary.
Marco Jansen (3-0-22-0) to bowl out.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Brilliant over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar! Just 4 runs from it. A slower length delivery, outside off. Dhoni looks to cut it but misses.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Lands on a length, around off. Dhoni looks to guide it towards the third man region but gets beaten.
16.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on off. Jadeja turns it away to deep square leg for a single.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) On a length, on off. Ravindra Jadeja just nudges it to square leg and both of these batters are so quick that they easily come back for the second run.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Dot ball! Beaten! Lands on a good length, around off and angling across the batter. Jadeja looks to defend it but gets beaten.
16.1 overs (1 Run) A slower length ball, outside off. Dhoni pushes it to short third man for a single. Good running there.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2-0-17-0) is back into the attack.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A slower length delivery, on off. Dhoni pushes it square off the wicket on the off side for a single. Another over with a wicket in it and Hyderabad will look to continue the good work in the coming four overs.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Well played but just a single! It is full on middle. Jadeja drives it to long on for a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Dhoni steers it towards third man for a single.
MS Dhoni walks out to bat.
15.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Chennai are losing their way here! Cleverly bowled by T Natarajan though and Dube walks back early. Back of a length, around off and slower in pace. Dube looks to guide it over short third man but ends up hitting it straight down the throat of the fielder there. Umran Malik takes an easy catch and half of the Chennai side back to the pavilion now.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller on middle. Ravindra Jadeja pushes it to long on for a single. He gets off the mark.
15.1 overs (1 Run) T Natarajan goes back of a length, around off. Dube works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
