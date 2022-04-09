Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
13.5 overs (1 Run) A short delivery on middle. Rahul Tripathi pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rahul Tripathi has come in and has got going straightaway! This is fuller on middle and leg. Rahul Tripathi whips it through mid-wicket. Slightly in the air but away from Jadeja at mid-wicket and it races away for a boundary.
13.3 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, outside off. Sharma drags it to long on for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) A yorker this time, on off. Sharma digs it out.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! This is a fuller delivery, outside off. Sharma hits it hard through the extra-cover region for a boundary.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Rahul Tripathi tries to steer it towards third man but gets beaten. 58 needed from 42 balls as 8 runs came in this over but more importantly a wicket for Chennai.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ohh... Rahul Tripathi with a big shot! Such a good over so far but Rahul Tripathi ruins it with a maximum. A short ball on middle. Rahul Tripathi pulls it over fine leg and it sails over the fence.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Just a single, good over from Mukesh Choudhary so far. Lands it on a length, around off. Sharma punches it to deep cover for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Sharma pushes it to point.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Rahul Tripathi works it to fine leg for a single.
Rahul Tripathi walks out to bat at No.3.
12.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What an inspired bowling change by Ravindra Jadeja! Mukesh Choudhary comes back into the attack and breaks this opening stand. This is a fullish delivery, on off. Kane Williamson drives but fails to keep it on ground. The ball goes straight to Moeen Ali at covers and he makes no mistake. Chennai needed this wicket and can they get some quick wickets now to get back in this game? 66 needed from 47 balls!
11.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! He is showing everyone today why he is rated so highly. It is a short delivery on off. Sharma pulls it over wide long on for a maximum.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Kane Williamson works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) This time he get's to it. A fine knock from the youngster. Back of a length, around off. Sharma steers it towards third man for a single. Maiden Indian T20 League fifty for Abhishek Sharma!
11.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Sharma punches it to deep point for a brace. Actually, he ran a short run there and has to wait for one more run to get to his maiden Indian T20 League half-century. He raised his bat as he thought he got to his fifty but the replay showed that he ran one run short.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Kane Williamson defends it onto the pitch and takes a single.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Jordan is greeted with a boundary by Kane Williamson! Poor delivery this, shorter length delivery on leg. Kane Williamson pulls it towards deep backward square leg for a boundary. The fielder at fine leg runs to his left and dives to stop it but fails.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Pushed this quicker and outside off. Sharma defends it towards the off side. Tidy over from Jadeja, just 6 runs from it. 80 needed now from 54 balls!
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Sharma skips down the track and Jadeja drops it short on middle. Sharma heaves it towards deep mid-wicket for a couple.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Kane Williamson pushes it to covers for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Slower in the air, on off. Sharma defends it towards the off side and takes a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) A flatter delivery on off. Kane Williamson pushes it to covers for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Slower in the air, around off. Sharma guides it to short third man for a single. Good work by the felder there has he stops it with a dive.
