Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
Ravindra Jadeja walks out to the middle now.
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Moeen Ali holes out! Aiden Markram is a happy chappy out there. He gets his man and does the job for his skipper. This is a big wicket as Moeen Ali was looking dangerous. Aiden Markram pitches this one a bit full, on leg. Moeen Ali goes for the big shot again but this time does not get the distance. Rahul Tripathi at long on takes a simple catch and Moeen Ali has to depart for a well made 48.
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! Aiden Markram drops it short on leg and Moeen Ali says thank you very much. He goes back and smashes it over long on for a biggie. He is playing a good knock here and Chennai would want him to stay till the end. He moves to 48!
14.3 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut away to sweeper cover for a run.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on middle and leg. Dube defends it to mid-wicket.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on leg. Moeen Ali advances down the track and looks to go big but ends up splicing it down to long on for just a single.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on leg. Ali works it to deep mid-wicket and retains the strike with a single.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Floats it up, outside off. Moeen Ali shapes up for a paddle sweep but misses.
13.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Shivam Dube clips it uppishly past mid-wicket for a single.
Shivam Dube is the next man in.
13.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Washington Sundar strikes again and breaks the 62-run stand. Tossed up delivery, on leg. Ambati Rayudu uses his feet and takes the aerial route. He heaves it to long on but holes out to Aiden Markram who is one of the safest houses when it comes to catching and fielding. Washington Sundar bags his second wicket and gets an important wicket as both these batters sharted to shift gears.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, Ambati Rayudu steps out for a big heave but yorks himself and digs it out.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Drops it short, around off. Moeen Ali looks to pull but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls to square leg and they pick up a single.
DRINKS! The pair of Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu have done well to keep the innings going after two early blows. However, they need to go big in these last 7 overs to put a formidable total on the board. Hyderabad will be slightly disappointed by their bowling perforrmance after the Powerplay. They need to break this partnership as quickly as possible and T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be key for them in the death overs. Washington Sundar (3-0-18-1) is back into the attack.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball, outside off. Ambati Rayudu moves across and throws the kitchen sink at it but just manages to connect it with thin air around him. A good over for Chennai. 13 runs off it.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, outside off. Ambati Rayudu shuffles across and jams it out. He wanted to go for a big heave but saw that the ball is not in his arc so decided to just keep it out.
12.4 overs (1 Run) This is glanced to deep square leg for a single now.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another one off the edge and this time it's on the off side. Back of a length, outside off. Moeen Ali throws his hands at it. The ball goes off the outside edge to third man for a boundary.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Moeen Ali will look to change gears now! Short and on leg, Moeen Ali stays back and looks to pull. The ball goes off the top edge and still goes all the way over deep backward square leg for a maximum.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length, on middle. Moeen Ali pulls it away to deep mid-wicket for a brace. The 50-run stand also comes up between these two.
Umran Malik is back on. He has gone for 16 runs in his two overs so far.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Six singles off the over! Touch fuller, on off. Ali stays back and drives it to long on to keep the strike.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Ambati Rayudu carves it away to deep point for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Length ball, outside off. Moeen Ali looks to cut it hard. The ball goes off the outside edge and flies to Umran Malik at short third man. The ball travelled quickly and he fails to get a hold of it. The ball bursts through his hands and rolls behind him for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, on leg. Ambati Rayudu moves that side and taps it to cover for a run.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg, Moeen Ali clips it to deep mid-wicket and crosses ends.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Width on offer, outside off. Ambati Rayudu cuts it to deep point for a single.
T Natarajan is back on. He gave away just five runs in his first over and got an important wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Ambati Rayudu steps out and flat-bats it to long off for a run.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Good comeback from Jansen! A well-directed bouncer, on middle. Ambati Rayudu charges down and looks to pull but misses it completely.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Good length, on off. Ambati Rayudu slices it straight to point.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! On a length, on middle. Ambati Rayudu gives himself some room and smacks it to deep mid-wicket for another boundary.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Given the width and Ambati Rayudu punishes Jansen! Back of a length, plenty of width offered. Ambati Rayudu throws his hands at it and cuts it to deep backward point for a boundary.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Little bit of extra bounce and the ball stopped on Moeen Ali. He just manages to chip it over covers for a single. Nearly a catch to Washington Sundar there!
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, Chennai Super Kings are 110/4. The live updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.