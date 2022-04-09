Story ProgressBack to home
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
SRH vs CSK Latest Score
0.5 over (0 Run) No run.
0.4 over (0 Run) No run.
0.3 over (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Kane Williamson blocks it out.
0.2 over (0 Run) Good-length delivery, outside off. Kane Williamson leaves it alone.
0.1 over (1 Run) In the air...but safe! Mukesh Choudhary starts with a short delivery, around off. Sharma pulls it without much timing to left of Jordan. He is at mid on and a single is taken as the ball falls just away from Jordan.
Match 17, Indian Premier League, 2022, Apr 09, 2022
Play In Progress
CSK
154/7 (20.0)
SRH
1/0 (1.0)
Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 1
% chance to win
SRH 54%
CSK 46%
Batsman
Abhishek Sharma
1* (1)
Kane Williamson
0 (5)
Bowler
Mukesh Choudhary
1/0 (1)
