Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
So both teams have made changes to their playing XI. Chennai have replaced Dwaine Pretorius with Maheesh Theekshana and it's a bit surprising as Dwaine Pretorius has done well in the opportunities he has got. However, it's a day game and that is probably the reason behind the inclusion of Maheesh Theekshana. Hyderabad have included two exciting young talents in the form of Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen and let's see how they go about their business.
Ravindra Jadeja, the skipper of Chennai, says that they would have bowled first as they there is some grass on the wicket. Tells that it is good that there is no dew but it is part and parcel of the game. Informs that they have one change as Maheesh Theekshana comes in for Dwaine Pretorius.
Kane Williamson, the skipper of Hyderabad, says that they will bowl first. Mentions that they considered the moisture factor and that's why they are bowling first. Informs that they have made two changes. Tells that for them it's all about improving their performances.
Chennai (Playing XI) - Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana (In place of Dwaine Pretorius).
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shashank Singh (In place of Abdul Samad), Marco Jansen (In place of Romario Shepherd), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Hyderabad. They have elected to BOWL first.
Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen are seen getting their caps in the Hyderabad huddle. So expect at least two changes in the Hyderabad team.
PITCH REPORT - Graeme Swann is down for the pitch report. He says that it's a day game and there'll be no dew so all the bowlers will be happy with that. Tells that there's a lot of grass on this pitch and there is moisture as well. Mentions that the wicket is fairly easy-paced and the bowlers would want to avoid bowling short on this track. Informs that the spinners could quite enjoy this wicket as there might be a bit of turn but it'll be fairly slow. States that it is not a high-scoring venue and 150-160 will be a good score for the side batting first.
Many loopholes in both sides have been exposed and they must come up with a revised strategy. This promises to be a riveting contest with both teams finding themselves in uncharted territory. At least one team would put an end to their losing streak. So who are you backing? Our guess is as good as yours. Stick around for the toss and team news.
As far as Hyderabad are concerned, they are in the same boat as Chennai. Somehow, the players haven't come together as a unit and the same has cost the team a couple of victories. Skipper Kane Williamson must roar back to form to marshal his troops from the front. They are placed at the bottom of the points table and this would be a good opportunity for them to make a mark in this game.
The defending champions have a point to prove having lost their first three games of the season. Chennai are off to their worst start in Indian T20 League and must make amends sooner than later. They have many potent names in their order but need to fire in unison to win this match. They would want the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali to fire at the top of the order and provide them a platform while their bowling looks a little fragile in the absence of Deepak Chahar. They must excute their plans to perfection and come raring back to gain their first win of the season.
Hello and welcome to match 17. It's Chennai taking on Hyderabad. Believe it or not, Chennai have won 12 out of 16 games against Hyderabad but it will count for nothing in this game as they are yet to record a win in this season. And just like Chennai, Hyderabad are following the same trail. Three out of the five matches at DY Patil Stadium have been won by the team bowling first. Will be interesting to see if the captains stick to 'win toss and bowl' mantra...
... MATCH DAY ...
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 0.0 overs, Chennai Super Kings are 0/0. The live updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.