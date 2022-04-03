Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shivam Dube injecting a bit of momentum into the chase. Pitched up, in the hitting arc of Dube and this is heaved into the mid-wicket fence.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Nails the wide yorker does Odean Smith. At 139.9 kpg and hugging the tramline. Dube is well beaten.
We will have change of ball here! The umpires select the ball from the bunch of balls available and we are ready to resume.
9.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A much-needed boundary for Chennai and Shivam Dube has nailed it. Short again from Smith, around leg stump. Dube swivel-pulls it well over the backward square leg fence for a biggie.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length this time, pulled away to deep backward square leg for a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) A bumper now, well outside off. MS Dhoni just lets it through to the keeper.
9.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around leg. This is swung away towards deep square leg for one.
DRINKS! What a start this has been for Punjab, really a dream one! Five wickets down already and the target that was looking below-par after the first innings because of the dew factor and the nature of the pitch now seems a distant dream for Chennai. They need MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube to build a special partnership from hereon to chase this down and Punjab will be delighted with their bowlers, especially with the performance of the debutant, Vaibhav Arora. They will hope to continue the good work.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Lovely delivery from Chahar as he gives it a lot more air and flights it up around off. Dhoni looks to drive but gets beaten in flight and there is a bit of turn as well.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! MS Dhoni looks to step out and Rahul Chahar pushes it wider. Dhoni adjusts well to block it out.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle. Dube drives it down to long on for one.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Dhoni nudges it towards cover-point for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Chahar slows it up a touch and bowls it around off. The ball turns away a bit and Dhoni keeps it out.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Chahar starts off with a flatter ball on middle. Dube flicks it through mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
Time for some spin now. Rahul Chahar is into the attack.
7.6 overs (1 Run) On a good length, on off. Dube works it through point for a single.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Length, on off and this is tapped towards short cover.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, over off. Dhoni watchfully works it onto the leg side and gets off the mark with a single.
MS Dhoni is the next man in.
7.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Ripper of a delivery from Odean Smith and even a better catch from Jitesh Sharma to get rid of Ambati Rayudu! Smith digs in a short ball at the body and Rayudu is completely taken by surprise. Rayudu tries to get out of the way but the ball comes off the gloves and goes towards first slip. Sharma does well to delay his dive as the ball got slowed down after hitting the gloves and then flies full stretch to his right and pouches it with both hands. Odean Smith is elated and Chennai in a spot of real bother here.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Banged in short, outside off. Ambati Rayudu looks to ramp it over the keeper but doesn't make a connection.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Smith starts off with a yorker-length delivery on off. Rayudu keeps it out.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Top delivery from Vaibhav Arora to end his spell. Pitched up, right in that channel around off and this one holds its line. Dube looks to drive but gets beaten past the outside edge. Arora finishes with figures of, 4-0-21-2!
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A well-directed short ball but it has cost a boundary. This is around Dube's helmet and he is taken by surprise. Dube just dangles his bat at it and gets a top edge over the keeper's head for a boundary.
6.4 overs (1 Run) On a good length, outside off. Ambati Rayudu steps out and runs it down to third man for a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Length again, on off and this is tucked away towards mid-wicket.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Rayudu shuffles a bit and Arora delivers a length ball outside off. Rayudu adjusts well and keeps it out.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just a bit too straight from Arora and Ambati Rayudu takes full advantage. Fuller and sliding down the leg side, flicked away into the fine leg fence.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Singh hits the length hard and slants it into middle. Dube gets behind the line of the ball to make the block. Miserable Powerplay for Chennai as they are currently 27/4!
5.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Dube keeps it down towards backward point.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sweet timing from Shivam Dube and he gets off the mark with a boundary. Short of a length, outside off. Dube hangs back and caresses it through cover-point.
Shivam Dube walks out to the middle now.
5.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Chopped on! What is happening out there? Chennai folding like a pack of cards. Arshdeep Singh bowls it around the top of off and this one just nips back a touch off the surface. Ravindra Jadeja is caught in two minds whether to come forward or go back and in the end, he does neither. The ball takes the inside edge and castles into the off stump. Chennai lose their fourth wicket inside the Powerplay and Punjab right on top of proceedings here.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Length again, around off. Ambati Rayudu goes deep in his crease and dabs it down towards point for a quick single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Around the top of off, Rayudu hangs back and defends it out.
