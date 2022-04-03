Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) Six!
9.2 overs (1 Run) A very full delivery, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan drives it to covers for a single this time.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! With all the attention on Liam Livingstone, it is Shikhar Dhawan who has got regular boundaries in the last few overs! This is fuller outside off. Shikhar Dhawan skips down the track and creams it through covers for a boundary. 100 up for Punjab!
9.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bravo starts another over with a wide! This is full and outside off. Shikhar Dhawan lets it go.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Short on middle now. Shikhar Dhawan rocks back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot by the senior pro! This is on middle and leg. Shikhar Dhawan gets a bit across and paddle-sweeps it fine towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off. Liam Livingstone pushes it to covers for a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Fires thi bit wider outside off. Liam Livingstone leaves it alone.
8.3 overs (0 Run) This is pushed quicker outside off. Liam Livingstone pushes it to covers.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off. Liam Livingstone looks to cut but misses.
8.1 overs (0 Run) A flatter and quicker one, outside off. Liam Livingstone cuts it to covers.
Drinks! Pheww! Too much happening in the game right now and it's fair to say that everyone deserves a breather. After a sensational start with the ball and in the field by Chennai, a storm by the name of Liam Livingstone has struck the ground and he has turned the game on its head. Livingstone though has got a couple of lives but it is now up to him to make the most of them. Dhawan too has given him ample support and Chennai are desperate for a wicket here, just to slow things down a bit.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Ends the over with a full ball, on middle. Liam Livingstone knocks it down to long on for a single. Good over from Dwaine Pretorius!
7.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on off. Shikhar Dhawan skips down the track and pushes it to long off for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is again very full and outside off. Shikhar Dhawan leaves it alone.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) A very full delivery on off again. Shikhar Dhawan slog-sweeps it to deep mid-wicket and the batters run couple. Bravo does well in the deep to stop a boundary there.
7.3 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery, outside off. Liam Livingstone squeezes it to point for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Liam Livingstone gets another life! This is full and around leg. Liam Livingstone looks to clip it but gets a faint part of his blade. The ball goes towards left of Dhoni. He dives to his left takes a catch but as he falls the ball just hits the ground. Dhoni is not sure and the umpire takes it upstairs. The replays roll in and they show that the ball has hit the ground. So Liam Livingstone survives.
Is that out? MS Dhoni straightaway signals that he isn't sure if the ball hit the ground and the umpires do go upstairs. This is a tough call, Dhoni seems to have taken it clearly as can be seen on the replay but just when he landed the ball seems to have hit the ground. The third umpire has a good look at it and makes his decision. NOT OUT!
7.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a yorker, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan gets across and looks to sweep but misses. The ball hits his pads and a leg bye is taken towards the off side.
Dwaine Pretorius comes into the attack now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A flatter delivery on off. Liam Livingstone punches it to covers.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Ohhh... Ambati Rayudu, you will not get a more easy catch than this one, he has dropped it! A tossed up delivery, around off. Liam Livingstone skips down the track and looks to go for a big one. The ball catches the outside edge and goes right of short third man. He runs slightly to his right and drops a sitter. Costly miss!
6.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side on leg. Dhawan works it to short fine leg for a single.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) A fuller delivery on middle. Shikhar Dhawan skips down the track and works it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
6.2 overs (1 Run) A flatter and shorter delivery on off. Liam Livingstone rocks back and cuts it to deep point for a single.
6.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Liam Livingstone greets the Chennai skipper with a maximum! Jadeja fires this on off. Liam Livingstone dances down the track and tonks it over long off for a biggie. 87 metres hit!
The skipper, Ravindra Jadeja brings himself into the attack now.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another expensive over to end the Powerplay! Lands on a length, around leg. Dhawan clips it past short fine leg for a boundary. After Powerplay, Punjab are 72/2!
5.5 overs (0 Run) A slower full delivery on middle. Shikhar Dhawan skips down the track and takes it on full. He hits it straight to mid on.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Bravo sees Dhawan moving in the crease and serves a slower ball, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan first backs away then gets across towards the off side and leaves it in the end.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice timing again! This is full and outside off. Shikhar Dhawan creams a drive through covers for a boundary.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Now, Shikhar Dhawan joins the act! Pressure on Dwayne Bravo straightaway! This is fuller on middle. Shikhar Dhawan picks the slower ball and launches it over long on for a maximum.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan chops it to covers.
5.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bravo starts with a full and wide delivery, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan skips down the track and lets it go as it is too wide.
