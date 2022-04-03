Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Punjab got to a decent total with the bat and somehow it seemed below-par to everyone on this pitch mainly due to the dew factor. However, Punjab were in the mood to prove everyone wrong. Rabada got rid of Gaikwad to set the tone but really the star of the show was the debutant, Vaibhav Arora as he bowled a brilliant spell swinging the ball both ways and got rid of in-form Robin Uthappa and Ali inside the Powerplay. Arshdeep Singh and Odean Smith continued the good work and then Livingstone delivered a killer blow to get rid of Dube who was looking good. He got two wickets in that over and in the end, Chahal finished off things with three wickets to take Punjab to a comfortable win here.
All the criticism of it is being too easy for chasing teams to win the games with dew playing its part has been answered as we have seen three games on the trot where the team defending the target have won the game. However, this one is the most convincing of them all as Brabourne seems to get more dew than in Pune and Punjab will be pretty pleased with their effort. Coming to the game, they have absolutely thrashed Chennai here and have handed the defending champions their third loss on the trot.
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That's it, Rahul Chahar cleans up the tail and wins the game for Punjab. Shorter in length, around off. Chris Jordan goes deep in his crease and tries to muscle it over the long on fence. Jordan doesn't get much timing on it and hits it straight to Liam Livingstone who takes the catch and ends a stellar individual performance with yet another contribution. Chahar ends with three wickets. PUNJAB WIN BY 54 RUNS!
17.5 overs (1 Run) Googly this time from Rahul Chahar, turning away from the left-hander. Mukesh Choudhary edges it towards point for a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Chris Jordan looks for the big heave leg side but gets a faint inside edge past the leg stump and picks up a single towards short fine leg.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) A bit dragged down, on the pads. Jordan clips it behind square on the leg side for a couple of runs.
17.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed down to long on for a single.
Mukesh Choudhary is the last man in.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! What a review from the young Punjab keeper and MS Dhoni has to depart as well! Rahul Chahar spills it down the leg side and Dhoni looks to paddle it away. The umpire signals a wide straightaway. Jitesh Sharma though seems really excited behind the stumps and calls for the review, which is eventually taken. The ball seems close to the bat and the third umpire checks UltraEdge. There is a spike as the ball passes the bat and it's a brilliant take as well from Sharma behind the stumps. The on-field decision is reversed and Chahar picks up the wicket which all but seals it for Punjab.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Flatter delivery, close to the off pole. Jordan looks to cut close to the body and gets an inside edge past the off stump and picks up a couple of runs. 60 needed now off 18 deliveries.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length, on off. Dhoni pulls it down to deep mid-wicket for a run.
16.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Livingstone pushes it wide but outside the tramline. Wide called.
16.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) Edged and four! Around off and turning away, MSD looks to cut but ends up slicing it fine and the ball eludes the fielder at short third man to race away to the fence.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter, around off. This is cut away towards point.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! MSD had to go sometime and he has put his foot on the accelarator. On off, Dhoni gets low and flat-bats it over the cow corner fence for a maximum. Chennai need many more of these.
15.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Close shave for Chris Jordan but an excellent review saves him. Flatter delivery, on a shorter length and on off stump. Jordan hops on the back foot and tries to work it leg side but gets caught on the crease. The ball crashes into the top of the pad and Rahul Chahar appeals. The finger is raised but it is eventually reviewed. There is no bat involved and Ball Tracker shows that the ball turned away just a bit and is missing off stump.
Chris Jordan is the next man in.
15.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Dwaine Pretorius is a goner and Rahul Chahar has the last laugh! Pretorius tries to toy with the bowler as he moves in his crease and gets the ball he is looking for it. This is short but is pushed wider. Pretorius looks to drag it over the mid-wicket fence but hits it flat and straight down the throat of Arshdeep Singh over there. Singh makes no mistake and Chennai lose their eight.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) Down the leg side, Dwaine Pretorius rocks back and works it behind square on the leg side for an easy two.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, pushed through on off. Pretorius taps it towards extra cover.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Well, well! Dwaine Pretorius has tonked it first ball. Tossed up, around off. Pretorius gets low and launches it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, around off and turning away. Dhoni works it to deep cover for a single.
