Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
18.4 overs (6 Runs) Six!
18.3 overs (0 Run) Slower one, outside off. Chahar throws the kitchen sink at it but makes no connection.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A much-needed boundary for Punjab. Full and wide, just misses the yorker Pretorius. Rahul Chahar stays deep in his crease and creams it through covers for a boundary.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Gets the wide yorker in does Dwaine Pretorius and Chahar is well beaten.
Who will bowl the penultimate over? It's going to be Dwaine Pretorius.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Very full, hitting the base of middle stump. Chahar squeezes it towards sweeper cover for a single.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Length this time, around off. Rabada hangs deep and taps it towards mid off for a quick single.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) Full and wide, driven towards extra cover where the fielder misfields and Kagiso Rabada will pick up a couple of runs.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Pacy delivery, full and close to the off pole. Rabada looks to drive but gets undone by the pace.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Around middle and leg, pushed gently back past the bowler for a run.
Rahul Chahar is in next.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Punjab shooting themselves in the foot and Odean Smith has yet another disappointing outing. Full and angled at the toes of the batter, cramps Smith for room. Smith tries to free his arjms and get underneath the ball but only manages to lift it straight towards the man at the long on fence. Dwayne Bravo over there takes the simplest of catches and Chris Jordan has his second wicket.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent end to the over from Pretorius. Slower yorker, just inside the tramline and Rabada is completely beaten by the lack of pace.
16.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A third wide in the over! Attempted back of the hand slower ball, spilled way beyond the tramline.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Just a single. Very full and outside off, jammed out to long off by Smith.
16.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Seam up this time and pushed beyond the tramline. Smith throws his hands at it but doesn't connect. Wided.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot ball and Dwaine Pretorius is having a ball out there. Perfect yorker, right on the tramline and Odean Smith loses his shape yet again as he cannot get anywhere near the delivery.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Another off-pace delivery, full and wide of off. Smith cannot get underneath it and ends up getting a bottom edge back on the deck.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Slower yorker this time, on off. Rabada digs it out towards mid on for a run.
16.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Pretorius sees Rabada making a bit of room and goes for a slower ball. He spills it outside the tramline and a wide is signalled.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pretorius angles in a low full toss on the pads. Rabada lofts it over wide mid on and the ball runs away into the fence.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Full and wide, driven off the bottom edge towards short third man for a quick single. Punjab need Odean Smith to step up tonight as anything under 200 will be an under-par score.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Full and quick, going across the left-hander. Rabada looks to cover drive but gets beaten.
Kagiso Rabada is the new man in for Punjab.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Chennai get rid of another dangerous batter! This is a low full toss on middle. Shahrukh Khan looks to whip it off his legs. He fails to get enough distance as the boundary is long on that side. He finds Dwaine Pretorius at deep backward square leg. He takes a good catch and a big wicket for Chennai!
15.3 overs (2 Runs) A fuller delivery on middle. Khan hits it to deep square leg with the inside half of his blade and takes a couple.
15.2 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Smith hits it to long on for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) A brilliant yorker on middle and leg. Smith digs it out.
Match Reports
