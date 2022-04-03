Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! What a fantastic catch from Liam Livingstone and it has surely been his night, first with the bat and now with the ball! This is flatter one, on off. Bravo presses forward to defend but the ball goes slightly in the air left of Liam Livingstone. He moves to his left and then dives full stretch to take a superb catch. A moment of brilliance from Liam Livingstone. It seems that he has killed the chase in this over now as still 83 needede from 30 balls!
Dwayne Bravo is in next.
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The Shivam Dube show comes to an end! Liam Livingstone gets the big wicket and now it seems a too bigger task for Chennai to win from here. This is fuller on off. Dube goes for a big heave across the line but ends up getting a thick outside edge. The ball goes towards short third man and Arshdeep Singh there takes an easy catch.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) A flatter delivery on leg. Dube works it to deep square leg for a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, on off. Dhoni cuts it to deep cover for a single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Dube hits it to long on for a single.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just beats the fielder and a boundary again! A full on leg. Dube goes for a big heave across the line. He gets the inside half of his blade past short fine leg for a boundary.
13.6 overs (0 Run) A full ball, on off. Dhoni blocks it out. 91 needed from 36 balls!
13.5 overs (1 Run) Much better! A yorker, outside off. Dube reaches for it and hits it to deep backward point for a single. Fifty for Shivam Dube! Brilliant knock by the hard-hitting left-hander. However, Chennai need a lot more from him if they want to cross the line today.
13.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another maximum! In the slot, on off. Dube hammers it straight down the ground for a biggie.
13.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This time he connects and this is the power of Dube! A full ball, on off. Dube gets under it and tonks it over long on for a biggie.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, around leg. Dube looks to whip it away but misses. The ball hits his pads and Dube misses out again.
13.2 overs (3 Runs) NO BALL! Rabada oversteps yet again, so this will help Chennai but not much. A fuller delivery on middle. Dube works it to deep square leg for a couple. Free Hit coming up again!
13.1 overs (0 Run) Dot ball! It is too much pressure on Dube! This is very full and outside off. Dube looks to push it towards the off side but misses.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! On a length, on off. Dhoni works it to square leg for a single. Rabada oversteps and a Free Hit now for Dube!
12.6 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side on off. Dhoni goes back and pushes it to long on for a single. Just three from this over! 109 needed from 42 balls!
12.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot and this will not help Chennai! A flatter and quicker one, around off. Dhoni punches it to covers again.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Dot ball! A flatter delivery, outside off. Dhoni cuts it to covers.
12.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads. Dube just tucks it to deep square leg for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, around off. Dhoni skips down the track and works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) A fuller ball, on off. Dhoni looks to drive it away but gets the inside edge onto his pads.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time he gets the boundary! He seems to carrying the confidence of the last game! It is full and outside off. Dube gets under it and drills it through covers for a boundary. 112 needed from 48 balls! They need to get going from both ends, the required rate is 14!
11.5 overs (1 Run) Singh bangs it short on middle. Dhoni with the Natraj pull to deep backward square leg for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Great timing but just a single! On a length, on middle. Dube works it to deep square leg. Shahrukh Khan runs to his right and dives to stop it.
11.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side on middle. Dhoni pulls it to fine leg for a single. The fielder there runs to his left and stops it.
11.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Dhoni punches it to covers.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Whipped away but finds the fielder! Lands on a length, on off. Dube whips it to deep backward square leg for a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side, on off. Dhoni goes back and punches it to covers. 120 needed now from 54 balls!
10.5 overs (1 Run) Goes quicker and flatter on middle. Dube looks to defend it but gets the inside edge onto his pads. The ball brushes his pads and goes towards the leg side for a single.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dube is looking on great touch here! It is short and outside off. Dube punches it off the back foot through covers for a boundary.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Goes flatter and slightly shorter on middle. Dhoni works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) A flatter delivery on middle. Dube works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) A googly on off and it turns into Dhoni. He works it towards long on for a single.
