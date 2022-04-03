Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Slower again, pitched up and wide of off stump. Odean Smith drives it towards extra cover and sets off for a quick single.
DRINKS! Chennai have done well to pick wickets at regular intervals since the last break. However, Punjab have a lot of firepower in their batting lineup and they are still scoring around 10 runs per over. Shahrukh Khan is still in the crease and he will be joined by Odean Smith now. Both can be quite dangerous if they get going in the last five overs. So expect a great battle out there, as Chennai look to restrict them under 200.
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Jitesh Sharma will look at that shot and feel that it was unecessary. Full and wide, its the slower ball this time. Sharma was playing the orthodox shots so well but decides to be cute and attempts the reverse scoop. Sharma goes hard at it but there's no pace on the ball and he ends up chipping it straight towards Robin Uthappa at short third man and Uthappa isn't going to drop that one. Dwaine Pretorius has provided Chennai with a crucial breakthrough.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Khan pulls it down to long off for a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) In the air...but safe! Fullish delivery, around off. Jitesh Sharma goes inside out over extra cover but doesn't get a good connection. The fielder from the cover fence comes in but pulls out to take it on the bounce. Single taken.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, outside off. This is slapped away in front of square on the off side and the fielder does well to slide across and keep it down to a couple.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Full and wide, Sharma looks to fetch it and sweep it across but gets a bottom edge back to the keeper.
Dwaine Pretorius is back into the attack. He has bowled one over and has given away just 6 runs in it.
13.6 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed to the left of Jadeja who dives down and stops the ball.
13.5 overs (1 Run) On off, Sharma steps out and mistimes the heave towards long off for just a single this time.
13.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Geez, Jitesh Sharma has got some power! On a length, quicker and angled into leg stump. Sharma makes room leg side and forces the ball all the way over the long on fence for a biggie.
13.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is angled down the leg side for another wide.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Darted in around off stump. Shahrukh Khan hops back and cuts it to deep point for a run.
13.2 overs (0 Run) This is speared into the pads. Khan pushes it out towards wide mid on.
13.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Quicker again, down the leg side and a wide is called.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker and flatter, outside off. This is sweetly punched towards deep cover for a single.
Ravindra Jadeja (3-0-23-1) is back on.
12.6 overs (1 Run) In the air...but lands well in front. Full and around off, Sharma jabs it over mid off and collects a single down to long off. The run rate has come down from 12 runs per over to 10 runs per over now and Punjab will be looking to up the ante a bit here.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Choudhary goes back to the hard length and bowls it on off stump. Sharma defends it out.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A bit of a top edge but the intent was clear. Banged in halfway down the leg side. Jitesh Sharma takes it on and clears the fine leg fence.
12.3 overs (0 Run) On middle this time and Sharma just pushes it gently back to the bowler.
12.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, slanting across off. This is dabbed down towards backward point. Sharma looks for a single but is sent back and rightly so.
Mukesh Choudhary is back on. He has given away 44 runs so far in his three overs and has taken an important wicket of Mayank Agarwal.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, over middle. Khan punches it down to long on for a run.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter this time from Moeen Ali. Shahrukh Khan rocks back and pulls it behind square on the leg side for a single.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Slowed up, on a length and turning into leg stump. Khan tucks it towards square leg.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, eased down to long on for a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, pushed back towards the bowler.
11.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! First match for Jitesh Sharma and he smokes his third delivery for a huge hit. Angled into middle and leg, Sharma steps out and lifts it all the way over the mid-wicket fence.
Moeen Ali is into the attack now.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Floated up, on the pads. Sharam nudges it towards mid-wicket.
10.6 overs (0 Run) This is darted into off, Khan just blocks it out once again.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, on off. Khan blocks it out.
Shahrukh Khan walks out to bat now.
10.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Soft dismissal and its Ambati Rayudu who has his redemption! This is quicker and outside off, there to be hit. Liam Livingstone looks to power it over extra cover but gets a thick outside edge. The ball flies straight down the throat of the fielder at short third man and Rayudu this time doesn't make any mistake. Ravindra Jadeja has done the trick for his team and Livingstone departs after an entertaining innings. Punjab pushed on the back foot once again.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through covers for a run by Sharma to get off the mark.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, cut away again through the cover region but this time it will only be a single.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped away! Short and wide, a nothing delivery really from Jadeja. Liam Livingstone cuts it powerfully through the cover region for a boundary.
