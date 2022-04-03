Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Impressive Vaibhav Arora serves a full ball on middle and this one is shaping in. Ambati Rayudu clips it to mid on.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Just 5 runs from this over! Back of a length, outside off. Ambati Rayudu cuts it to deep point for a single.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Bangs it short again, around off. Ambati Rayudu leaves it alone.
3.4 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side, around off. Ambati Rayudu first looks to cut it but then checks his shot a bit. The ball goes in the air but falls short of the cover-point fielder.
3.3 overs (0 Run) A fullish delivery on off. Ambati Rayudu drives it to mid off now.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sheer timing this time! Back of a length, around off. Ambati Rayudu gets right on the top of the ball and creams it past point for a boundary.
3.1 overs (0 Run) A good-length delivery, outside off. Ambati Rayudu leaves it alone.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller on off. Ambati Rayudu drives it to covers. A misfield there allows a single.
2.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Now looks for an inswinger but sprays it down the leg side. Ambati Rayudu looks to clip it but misses.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! This is a fullish delivery, around off and entices Ambati Rayudu to drive it. The ball swings away and beats the outside edge of his blade.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller, around off. Bit of late inward movement and Ambati Rayudu lets it go.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, on off. Ambati Rayudu blocks it out.
Ambati Rayudu is the next man in.
2.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Both the openers are back in the hut now, excellent start for Punjab! Vaibhav Arora gets his maiden Indian T20 League wicket! It is full on middle. Robin Uthappa looks to flick it but gets a leading edge instead. The ball goes high in the air behind the bowler. Mayank Agarwal runs to his right from mid off and takes a good catch.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! This is fuller on middle. Robin Uthappa works it past square leg for a boundary.
Moeen Ali is in at number 3 for Chennai.
1.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Ruturaj Gaikwad departs early again, Kagiso Rabada gets his first wicket and just the start Punjab wanted. Lands on a good length, around off. Ruturaj Gaikwad looks to drive it away but gets a thick outside edge. The ball goes to Shikhar Dhawan at first slip and this time at a comfortable height. He takes a fine catch and Chennai lose their first.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Ohh...just short of the fielder again! On a length, outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad drives it on up and the ball falls short of the cover fielder.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Goes slightly fuller on middle. Robin Uthappa pushes it to mid on for a single.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely timed! On a length, on middle. Robin Uthappa works it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly on the shorter side again, on middle. Robin Uthappa looks to clip it awqay but misses. The ball hits him high on the pad.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Robin Uthappa looks to defend it but the ball beats the outside edge of his blade.
Kagiso Rabada will start from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) A good-length delivery, outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad looks to defend it but the ball catches the outside edge of his blade. It goes towards the first slip fielder and falls just short of Shikhar Dhawan. Good start by Vaibhav Arora!
0.5 over (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Robin Uthappa drives it to mid on for a single.
0.4 over (1 Run) Ruturaj Gaikwad is off the mark, On a length, on middle. Ruturaj Gaikwad works it towards mid on pocket for a single.
0.3 over (1 Run) This one goes away from the batter. It lands on a length, around off and shapes away. Robin Uthappa chases it and the ball goes off the outside edge of his blade to third man. The ball falls short of the fielder and a single is taken.
0.2 over (2 Runs) Robin Uthappa and Chennai are underway! On a length, on middle. Robin Uthappa goes across a bit and works it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
0.1 over (0 Run) Vaibhav Arora starts with a fullish delivery on off. Bit of inswing there. Robin Uthappa defends it off the front foot.
