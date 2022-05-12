Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, Dhoni hangs back and pushes it through covers for one. Two good overs in a row for Chennai.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, blocked.
9.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Dhoni though will feel he missed out! This is fired down the leg side. Dhoni looks to sweep but misses. Wided. Had he got bat on that, would have been a boundary.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Steps out, this is fired on the pads, Dhoni works it to mid-wicket.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Leg byes! On off, this one turns back in nicely. It hits the pad of Dhoni as he tries to flick, it goes fine for two.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence! Dhoni is batting with a lot of intent against the spinners! Uses his feet, gets to the pitch of it and heaves it over the mid-wicket fence. They need him to play long here. He has started off really well.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Leading edge but safe! On middle, comes slow off the surface. Bravo looks to flick it but does so early. It goes off a soft leading edge through mid on for one.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! We saw power on the last ball and now a deft touch! Shorter and outside off, Dhoni waits and then guides it past point. This one races away too. A good end to the over and Chennai will need a lot more of these.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dhoni power! This is right in his arc, a lot of flight given, this is on middle, it is heaved over the mid-wicket fielder for a boundary.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Was there bat? Dhoni steps out, the length is shortened. Dhoni looks to defend. Not sure if he gets an inside edge onto the pads. It lobs towards cover but lands short.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Half an appeal but nothing! On the pads, Dhoni looks to defend but is beaten and gets hit on the pads.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, defended.
Kumar Kartikeya is brought into the attack now.
7.6 overs (1 Run) DROP AND RUN! Length and on off, Bravo pushes it towards point and takes one. He is off the mark.
7.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN AGAIN! We are in the 8th over and the ball is still doing a bit. On off, this shapes away. Bravo is beaten all ends up as he tries to defend.
7.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! That is a beauty! The ball is still swinging. Length and on off, this one shapes away. Bravo is beaten as he tries to defend.
7.4 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! That has really taken off! Bonus runs though for Chennai and this will help their cause a little. This is short and down the leg side, this keeps rising. Kishan leaps but it hits his glove and goes down to the fine leg fence.
Dwayne Bravo walks out.
7.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust and Riley Meredith gets his revenge! This is a really good short ball. Bends his back on this one. Bangs it short and on middle, this one comes at an awkward height for Dube who looks to ramp it. It goes off the top edge and Kishan takes a good leaping catch. Mumbai all over Chennai now.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has been cracked! What a shot! Dube was probably waiting for the short ball and it did come, Dube rocks back and hammers it over the mid-wicket fielder for a boundary.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Dube looks to cut but ends up chopping it on the off side.
Strategic Break! And breathe! What a start it is to the El-Clasico and it is Mumbai on the front foot. They have sent Chennai's half of the team back. MS Dhoni is still out there and he needs to bat almost till the end to take his team to a respectable total.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and pitches it on middle. The ball turns into Dhoni. He goes back and looks to work it towards the leg side but the ball bounces and hits him high on the pads.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller on middle again. Dhoni works it towards the leg side.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller on middle. Dube works it to long on for a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Slower in the air, on off. Dube gets forward and defends it.
6.2 overs (0 Run) A flatter and quicker one on off. Dube blocks it off the front foot.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Just over the cover fielder! This is fuller, around off. Dube drives it uppishly and just over the cover fielder. Tristan Stubbs in the deep runs to his right and dives to keep it to just two runs.
Hrithik Shokeen to bowl now.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Now a short ball to end the over. It is angled on the body. Dube manages to work it towards the leg side for a single. Mumbai have dominated this Powerplay. Chennai are 32/5 after 6 overs!
5.5 overs (2 Runs) A full delivery on middle. Dube flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple.
Shivam Dube is the new man in.
5.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Another wicket and Chennai have lost half of their side for just 29 runs here! This is a dream start for Mumbai and Ambati Rayudu who was looking good walks back disappointed. This one lands on a good length, around off. It nips back in a bit. Ambati Rayudu looks to defend. The ball catches the inside edge of his blade. Just a faint edge and Ishan Kishan behind the stumps takes the catch. Chennai will need a special effort to get to a competitive total from hereon.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Superb shot from Ambati Rayudu! A fullish delivery, around off. Ambati Rayudu drives on the up and creams it through covers for a boundary.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Again that shape away from the batter, It is on a length and outside off. Ambati Rayudu plays away from his body and gets the bottom of his blade towards covers.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a full delivery on off. Bit of shape away from the batter. Ambati Rayudu blocks it out.
