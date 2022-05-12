Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Mukesh Choudhary negotiates the final ball and that means Dhoni will face the next over! A full toss on middle. Mukesh Choudhary just blocks it towards mid on.
14.5 overs (1 Run) This time he takes a single! A short delivery on middle. Dhoni pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Single not taken again! Back of a length, around off. Dhoni punches it to covers.
14.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Sams goes shorter but way outside off this time. Dhoni leaves it alone and a wide is called.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Another good slower ball! Back of a length and outside off. Dhoni is early into his pull and misses it.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Slower length delivery and angled across the batter. Dhoni looks to push it away but misses.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Sams starts off with a slightly shorter delivery, around off. Dhoni cuts it to deep cover but does not take a single.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGED BUT WIDE! FOUR! Length and on off, Mukesh Choudhary looks to defend, this goes off the outside edge, past the diving Kishan and down to the third man fence. Chennai won't mind how they come as long as they do. They also need a lot more.
13.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, left alone.
Mukesh Choudhary is the last man in.
13.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Number 9 down and Ramandeep Singh gets a wicket! Length and on off, Maheesh Theekshana looks to hit it on the up over covers. It goes off the splice and straight to Rohit Sharma in that position.
13.2 overs (0 Run) That was a snorter! Shorter and on middle, this one takes off. Maheesh Theekshana is taken by surprise. He looks to fend it away, it goes off the higher part of the bat on the leg side for one.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
DRINKS! It seemed for a while that Bravo and Dhoni will take Chennai to a respectable total but a double-wicket over from Kumar Kartikeya has put those hopes to rest now. It is all about MS Dhoni now and how much he can score from hereon. Mumbai will be pretty happy with their performance so far and would be looking to wrap this up as quickly as possible. Ramandeep Singh is into the attack now.
12.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! On middle, defended.
Maheesh Theekshana is the next man in.
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! THREE REDS AND Simarjeet Singh HAS TO WALK BACK! That looked out! It lands on off and then turns back in. Simarjeet Singh looks to defend but does so outside the line. He misses and it hits the pad. A huge appeal and the finger is raised. Simarjeet Singh does review it but to no avail.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) Two more! On middle, Simarjeet Singh works it through square leg for two.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, blocked.
Simarjeet Singh is the next man in.
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What a catch that is! Absolutely brilliant! Bravo can't believe it. He would have been certain this is racing away after he hit it. A lucky wicket for Kumar Kartikeya as he gets one off a full toss. On off, Bravo looks to go over covers. He hits it really well. Tilak Varma is quite close in. He though leaps, stretches his hands upwards and takes it brilliantly. Much-needed wicket. The stand was really going well.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is a big one! He was not comfortable against Kumar Kartikeya but this will make him feel really good! Steps out, gets to the pitch of it and tonks it over the mid-wicket fence.
11.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end and they have negotiated Bumrah's over without losing a wicket. That was probably their goal in this one. A short one and on middle, Dhoni ducks under it.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Takes one now! Angled into the pads, Bravo works it through square leg and takes one.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Make that 4 dots in a row! Back of a length and on off, Bravo guides it to point.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! Shorter and on off, Bravo pushes it to covers.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Angled into the pads, Bravo is beaten for pace as he tries to flick. Gets hit on the pads.
11.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Bravo was late on that! Fuller and outside off, Bravo looks to drive but is beaten.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Outside off, Dhoni guides it past point. Takes the first one quickly, turns and completes the second too. Outstanding running.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Safe! Bravo is not that comfortable against Kumar Kartikeya! He steps out, looks to go over long off but ends up slicing it towards the sweeper cover fielder. This does not carry and a run is taken.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
10.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Flatter and outside off, this one turns away. Dhoni looks to cut but is beaten.
10.2 overs (1 Run) In the air... safe! Bravo steps out, he does not get to the pitch of the ball. Looks to defend, it goes uppishly but wide of cover and down to long off for one.
10.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flatter, Dhoni looks to to play it fine on the leg side, he misses, it hits the pad and a leg bye is taken as the ball rolls on the leg side.
