1.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Full ball, on off. Rayudu blocks it.
Ambati Rayudu is the next man in. The power issue is sorted now and DRS will be available from now.
1.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! A huge appeal for LBW and up goes the finger! Uthappa wants to review but unfortunately, he has to walk away. This looks so sad from Chennai's point of view. Bumrah spitting fire here though! He serves a length ball, around middle and off. Uthappa hangs back to work it on the leg side but misses and gets rapped on the front pad. A huge appeal from Mumbai and the dreaded finger is raised. Chennai three down under 10 balls.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Dot ball again! Three dots then! This is fuller and outside off. Uthappa swings the wrong line and misses.
1.2 overs (0 Run) This is much closer and again Uthappa fails to connect. On a length and outside off, it nips away off the deck. Uthappa lunges to block but misses.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Bumrah angles a length ball, outside off and makes it move away. Uthappa prods to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Jasprit Bumrah will start from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) An eventful first over comes to an end. Length and on off. Uthappa drops it to point for a single. Mumbai on the front-foot here.
0.5 over (0 Run) On a length and on middle. Defended out.
0.5 over (1 Run) Wide! Again down the leg side. Uthappa lets it through.
0.5 over (1 Run) Wide! Down the leg side. Left alone.
Robin Uthappa is the next man in.
0.4 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! This is a dream start for Mumbai as they get another wicket. Sams bangs a short ball on middle. Ali is caught in two minds, to pull or to sit under it but ends up playing it straight to mid-wicket where Hrithik Shokeen takes a dolly. A loose shot from Moeen Ali and he gives away his wicket. Sams on fire here.
This is a huge blow for Chennai and courtesy of a very unusual reason. There is powercut issue at the stadium and that is why DRS could not be taken as Devon Conway was given LBW. It looked sliding down leg to the naked eye and Chennai camp will be very disappointed.
0.4 over (1 Run) Wide! Short in length and outside off, shaping away. Left alone.
0.3 over (0 Run) On a length and on off. Ali blocks it out.
Moeen Ali is the next man in.
0.2 over (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Mumbai strike in the very first over and Devon Conway cannot even think of reviewing it as the DRS is not available due to some power-cut issue (Simon Doull on-air informs). Sams serves a full ball, slanting around middle and leg. Conway looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. A huge appeal and up goes the finger. Devon Conway walks back on a golden duck.
0.1 over (1 Run) Sams start with a full ball, angling around middle. Gaikwad wrists it to mid on for a single. Chennai are underway.
We are all set to begin! Mumbai players are in huddle and they disperse now to take their respective positions. Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad are the openers for Chennai. Daniel Sams will start with the ball for Mumbai. Here we go....
So Mumbai have finally decided to drop Kieron Pollard and young Tristan Stubbs who impressed everyone in the CSA T20 Challenge 2022 is being given an opportunity. Chennai, on the other hand, are looking quite settled and would be hoping that their openers fire yet again today.
MS Dhoni, the skipper of Chennai, says that batting first have worked well for them so far. Informs that they are playing the same team. Tells that Jadeja is kind of a player who allows them to try out different combinations with his all-round skills. Mentions that they give respect to each and every game and that is the best way to prepare and irrespective of the opposition they try to prepare in the same way.
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai, says they will bowl first due to the nature of the ground. Informs they have made a couple of changes keeping an eye on the future. Informs Pollard is not playing as Stubbs replaces him. Hrithik Shokeen comes in for Ashwin. Mentions that they had a conversation with Pollard, he came up and was ready for it. They want to try a few youngsters and see what they have to offer. On the pitch, he says it looks good and hopes it stays the same throughout. Tells that it is a great rivalry against Chennai but they are focusing on themselves.
Chennai (Unchanged Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C) (WK), Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs (On debut) (In place of Kieron Pollard), Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Hrithik Shokeen (In place of Murugan Ashwin).
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Mumbai. They have elected to BOWL first.
Tristan Stubbs, the South African is seen getting his cap in the Mumbai huddle. So expect at least one change in the Mumbai lineup.
PITCH REPORT - Matthew Hayden is near the pitch. He says the heat is not there but the humidity is outrageous. Adds there is live grass and the pacers will enjoy it. Mentions that the spinners will not be amongst the wicket. Ends by saying that 170-run on this wicket could be quite achievable.
A win for Chennai will also confirm that Mumbai will be finishing last this season. They would surely want to avoid the wooden spoon. Also, they would not want Chennai to do the double over them. Stay tuned for the toss…
Chennai seem to have rediscovered their mojo with Conway and Gaikwad firing at the top of the order. Their bowling too is now looking settled with Mukesh Choudhary and Simarjeet Singh bowling well in the Powerplay. They will though miss the services of Ravindra Jadeja due to an injury for the rest of the season. Mumbai, on the other hand, would like their batting group to fire and especially their skipper, Rohit Sharma who is due for a big score.
It is Mumbai locking horns against Chennai. Arguably the biggest rivalry of this tournament. This time around though, one will be playing for pride and the other to keep its tournament alive. Mumbai who are already out will look to spoil Chennai's party whereas Chennai need to win all their games if they are to have a chance of going through. Despite not a lot being at stake for one, the intensity won't drop and we expect a cracker. Welcome to the coverage.
... MATCH DAY …
