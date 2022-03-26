Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A timely wicket for Chennai and Bravo has all the tricks in his pocket. He comes with his evergreen slower balls, on a length and on middle. Rana looks to pull but creates no power behind it. Hits it straight to short fine leg where Ambati Rayudu pouches it. 56 runs needed in 60 balls.
9.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Kept out.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Tad fuller and outside off. Rana opens the face of the bat to guide it down but bottom edges it back to Dhoni.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, on a length. Ajinkya plays it late and guides it to third man for a single.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft touch! A length ball, angling on the pads. Rahane tickles it to fine leg for a boundary.
9.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Rana dabs it to short third man for a quick single.
Strategic Time-Out! It's been all Kolkata and they just require 62 more runs off 66 balls. It should be a cakewalk from here and with the likes of Narine, Shreyas Iyer and Dre Russ to come, Chennai will find it near impossible to make a match out of this one now. Ajinkya Rahane has looked good at the crease and Nitish Rana has come out with a positive intent. Can Chennai pull a rabbit out of the hat and make things interesting?
8.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Rana cuts it to deep point for a single. 11 runs off the over. 62 needed in 66 balls.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, this is eased down to long off for a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and outside off. Rana works it to deep point for a run.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Angles a full ball, on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Again gets low to slog-sweep it but adjusts very late to steer it to deep point for a single.
8.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Tossed up, full and outside off. A left-arm bowler to left-hander always brings the slog-sweep on and Nitish Rana does so well to perfection as he hits it over mid-wicket.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, another slower ball, outside off. Rana slices it towards third man and Bravo catches it on a bounce. A single taken.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) Four byes! Through the keeper! A length ball, from around the wicket, outside off, was slower as well. Rana misses his cut. Dhoni lets it through his legs for a boundary.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary in the over! This is on a length and outside off. Rana shuffles across and gets low to cut it past point for a boundary.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. Rahane works it to deep square leg for a single. 50 up for Kolkata!
7.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Rana chops it to point and runs across for a quick single. There is a shy at the bowler's end but the fielder misses.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Dube starts with a full ball, outside off. Rana waits and then smashes it aerially over covers for a boundary. A lossener to start.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off, cut away to sweeper cover for a single. Nitish Rana is off the mark.
6.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, angling just around off. Rana looks to defend inside the line and gets beaten on the outside edge.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish and on off. Rana gets low and knocks it to point.
6.3 overs (0 Run) A short ball, on off. Rana evades it as he ducks under it.
Nitish Rana walks in at number 3.
6.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Chennai finally get the breakthrough! This is full and outside off. Venkatesh Iyer goes for a big booming drive but gets an outside edge to the keeper, Dhoni who makes no mistake.
6.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on middle, pulled straight to mid-wicket.
Dwayne Bravo comes into the attack now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Slides a full ball, on middle, played back to the bowler. At the end of the Powerplay, Kolkata are 43 without any loss of wicket. 89 needed in 84 balls.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball, drifting on off, Rahane punches it to covers.
5.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, a single as this is drilled down to long on.
5.3 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and angling on off. Iyer looks to work on the leg side but mistimes it to mid off. They take a quick single but Milne there fumbles and they get the second run as well.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, pushed to long off for a single.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Santner into the attack and he gets the same treatment! An arm ball, sliding on leg, was on the shorter side and Rahane pulls it nicely to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
