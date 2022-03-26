Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over. On off, Jadeja taps it on the off side. At the halfway mark, Chennai are reeling at 57/4!
9.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! On a nagging length, on off. Ravindra Jadeja is pushed onto the back foot as he watchfully keeps it out.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Short and wide, cutaway behind point for just a single. The batters looked for two but Sam Billings was lightning quick.
9.3 overs (0 Run) At 91.1 kph and pushed onto middle stump. Dube leans forward to defend.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, around off. Jadeja taps it towards cover-point and sets off for a quick single.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) Chakaravarthy comes 'round the wicket now and slides it onto the pads. Jadeja tucks it 'round the corner and picks up a couple of runs.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Narine slides this one into middle stump from 'round the stumps. Dube nudges it on the leg side. Another over that produces a wicket for Kolkata.
8.5 overs (1 Run) This is pushed through fuller on off stump. Jadeja drives it down to long off for a single.
Time-Out! A run out, stumping and in no time Chennai are 4 down inside the 10-over mark. They look under some kind of pressure as they are not playing freely. While Kolkata would not have asked for a better start than this. They will look to control things in the next passage as well. Shivam Dube joins Jadeja in the middle.
8.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Chennai in absolute shambles out there! Sunil Narine bowls a flatter deliver, around leg. Ravindra Jadeja is pushed onto the back foot and he pushes it out towards short mid-wicket. Ambati Rayudu starts setting off for the run but is sent back fairly late by the skipper. Shreyas Iyer moves to his right, picks up the ball and throws it to Narine who makes no mistake in taking off the bails. Chennai surely didn't need this run out but they have only themselves to blame. Kolkata in command here.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is flicked away leg side for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Rayudu goes back in his crease and watchfully keeps it out.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, Jadeja with another gentle push, this time down to long off for one more.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Around leg stump, Jadeja reaches out and pushes it down to long on for a single. The 50 is up for Chennai.
Ravindra Jadeja is the new man in.
7.6 overs (1 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Fast hands from Sheldon Jackson behind the stumps and Robin Uthappa who was looking so good has to depart. Varun Chakaravarthy knows the batters are looking to use their feet against him and he waits for Uthappa to do just that. Chakaravarthy outsmarts the batter as he fires it down leg. Uthappa is unable to reach it and the bails are whipped off in a flash. The umpires still go upstairs just to double check and the replays show that Uthappa wasn't even close to getting back. It will be a wide but it's a big wicket for Kolkata, so they won't mind.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Around middle and leg, Rayudu looks for the big heave leg side but gets it off the inner half of the bat towards deep square leg for one.
7.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, Rayudu comes forward and blocks it out.
7.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Easily done by Ambati Rayudu! In the slot outside off. Rayudu stays inside the crease and just swings freely through the line, smoking it over the extra cover fence for a maximum.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker again, at 96 clicks and on a shorter length around off. Ambati Rayudu doesn't pick it up and looks to pull off the back foot but only manages to get an inside edge back onto the pads.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Nice use of the feet from Uthappa. Chakaravarthy goes quicker and Uthappa dances down the track to work it through wide mid on for a single.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Shorter length again from Narine and around off. This is the flicker out of the front of the hand and goes away from the right-hander. Ambati Rayudu is comprehensively beaten.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Uthappa punches it down to long on for a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) A bit wider again and this time Uthappa can't get it past the point fielder.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Now, was that a dropped catch? The ball certainly carried but a very difficult chance. Short and wide, cut away off the back foot uppishly to the right of the point fielder for a couple of runs.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Short again, down leg. Rayudu pulls it behind square this time for one more.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Narine drags it down first ball, around leg stump. Robin Uthappa rocks back and pulls it down to deep square leg for a single.
Spin from both the ends as Sunil Narine is into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, around middle and leg. Rayudu looks to tuck it away leg side but misses and gets hit on the pads.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Did that flick the leg stump? Chakaravarthy brings out the variation and bowls it a tad fuller on off stump. Rayudu gets low to slog sweep but gets an inside edge past leg stump and the ball runs away to the fence. Replays show that the ball did hit the leg stump and there was a slight wobble but the bails don't come off.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery from Chakaravarthy, on off. Ambati Rayudu defends it off the front foot.
5.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is flicked away towards mid-wicket.
5.2 overs (1 Run) On a shorter length again, around middle. Uthappa goes deep in his crease and pushes it down the ground for one more.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Chakaravarthy starts off with a shorter delivery on off. Rayudu just eases it down to long on for a single.
