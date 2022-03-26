Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then! That is all we have from the opening fixture of the Indian T20 League 2022. The action has just begun and on Super Sunday the 27th of March, we have a tasty double-header lined up for you. In the first match, Delhi will take on Mumbai and that match will begin at 3.30 pm IST (10 am GMT) but the build-up will begin much sooner. This clash will be followed by a match between Punjab and Bangalore, beginning at 7.30 pm IST (2 pm GMT). Do join us then. Goodbye and take care!
Umesh Yadav is the Player of the Match for his exploits with the ball in the Powerplay. He says he is back after two years and he is happy. He thanks his captain and the staff for giving him the opportunity. Adds that he is working on his consistency and he gets the ball to swing as well early on. Tells that wickets early on are very important and he just follows his work ethic.
Kolkata captain Shreyas Iyer says there's always tension when MS Dhoni is at the crease and the last 3 overs were a bit difficult to contain him as there was dew and it was hard to grip the ball. Adds that the wicket was spongier than they imagined and he himself knows the wicket inside-out and though it would be flat but it wasn't but the bowlers bowled really well. About Umesh Yadav, he says that he is very happy to see him perform really well again and they are pumped up for the next match.
Time for the presentation ceremony...
Sheldon Jackson is down for a quick chat. He says there were nerves at the start but the staff helped him. Adds that Dhoni is his inspiration and he always tries to imitate him.
Chennai skipper, Ravindra Jadeja is up for a chat. Jadeja says dew will play its part in the second innings and while the toss, it will be very crucial further. Adds the ball was coming nicely in the second innings. Tells that Bravo bowled brilliantly but they need to do better with the bat and hopes to come back strong in the next match.
Chennai had it all to do with the ball and given the score on the board was well below par, it would have required something special. With Deepak Chahar no more in the side, they didn't have an experienced pacer in the Powerplay and it showed as Deshpande and Milne were dealt with by the opposition openers pretty easily. It was then the veteran, Dwayne Bravo who provided the breakthrough. He went on to pick three wickets in total and in doing so, went level with Lasith Malinga for the most wickets in the tournament's history. His efforts were not enough though as only Mitchell Santner got on the wickets column alongside him and Chennai have a few things to ponder upon before their next match.
It seemed a straightforward chase for Kolkata and with the platform their openers, Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane had laid, half the job was done then and there itself. Rahane played fairly well but missed out on a fifty. A couple of quick wickets fell in the middle overs but captain Shreyas Iyer along with Sam Billings just kept knocking the ball around. When the target was in sight, the big shots came out and even though Billings got out at the death, Kolkata got over the line without needing the muscle of Narine or Russell. A good win for the new captain who hit the winning runs and they will be very pleased with their performance tonight.
Kolkata get over the blemishes of the previous final and get a bit of sweet revenge over Chennai. They have won the opening match of the 2022 Indian T20 League season pretty comfortably in the end with 9 balls remaining. They get the two points on the board and are off to a flying start in the tournament. Chennai have been handed a comprehensive defeat here and they will look to bounce back quickly in the next game.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Iyer hits the winning runs. Milne follows Iyer on the leg side and serves a full ball. Iyer whips it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Kolkata win by 6 wickets.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, outside off. Iyer gets a thick outside edge as he looks to push. The third man is standing very fine and there is a bit of work to do for him. Two runs taken. Ambati Rayudu gets hurt in the process.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on off. Jackson jams it out to mid off for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Sheldon Jackson lofts it to long on for a single. A wonderful spell from Bravo - Three wickets while giving away just 20 runs.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off. Iyer squeezes it out to mid off for a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Sheldon Jackson looks to pull but gets a bottom edges it to the left of the keeper. An easy single.
Sheldon Jackson is the new man in.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! With this wicket, Dwayne Bravo equals Lasith Malinga for most wickets in Indian T20 League history. A length ball, outside off. Sam Billings slog-sweeps it straight in the hands of Tushar Deshpande at deep mid-wicket. Was hit nicely but did not get the required elevation.
17.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, this is flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) A full toss, on off, was there to be hit but Iyer plays it back to Bravo.
16.6 overs (0 Run) A loopy ball, on off, Sam pushes it straight to covers.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball and on off. Iyer cuts it hard and to short third man for a quick single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, drilled down to long on for one.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Flatter and on off. Billings shimmies down the pitch and hammers it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off. Billings skips down and mistimes his slash back to the bowler.
16.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Iyer pushes it uppishly and to mid off for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) On middle. Another easy single as this is flicked wide of long on.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Length and on middle, this is hit to long on for one.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A slower ball, on a length, outside off. Billings steps across and waits before he pulls it to square leg for a boundary. Kolkata running away here.
15.3 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding by Milne! A length ball, outside off. Billings punches with sheer power to square on the off side. It was destined for a boundary but Milne dives to his left and saves a couple of runs.
15.2 overs (0 Run) A low dipping full toss, outside off. Billing pulls it half-heartedly to square leg.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Iyer pushes it to long on for a single.
