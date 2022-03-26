Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then! 132 runs to win for Kolkata. The dew might kick in and would become even easier for Kolkata to chase this. However, Chennai have to produce something special to defend this par total. Stay tuned as the chase is just around the corner.
Umesh Yadav is up for a quick chat. He says it is a fresh wicket and that's why the ball is gripping a bit. He adds that the wicket at Wankhede always has true bounce and there's help for the pacers as well as spinners. Mentions that he hasn't played in the competition much in the last two years but is happy to perform well. About his role, he says that he is happy to bowl at any point in the innings and has the capability to lead the attack. He ends by saying that the score is not big but the ball is gripping.
Kolkata would have taken this score at the start. Started by Umesh Yadav with a superb bowling display and was controlled by Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy in the middle phase. Kolkata played with the tactics of the newly groomed skipper, Shreyas Iyer. Kolkata leaked a bit few runs at the backend but still, they'll fancy chasing it down.
Nothing went through Chennai's plan. Both the openers fell without troubling much. Robin Uthappa played some beautiful shots but failed to continue. The two most-experienced players for Chennai, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni were out for a long time and they took time to find their groove. Boyy, once they found it, they made full use of it. A partnership of 70 between them has helped Chennai to give a fighting chance.
47 runs from the last three overs and Chennai have done just enough to reach a respectable total. There is still the finisher alive inside that veteran guy who is carrying the hopes of Chennai at this age as well. Wankhede is always known to be the batting paradise but this was in no way a fairy tale innings for Chennai, apart from that good end. First game pressure? Might be.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Finally, Ravindra Jadeja gets hold of one and ends things in style! Another low full toss from Andre Russell around off stump. Jadeja hangs deep and manages to carve it all the way, over the point fence for a maximum. Chennai finish with 131/5!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Fifty for MS Dhoni and he might have just given Chennai a fighting chance. A superb knock from the veteran! Russel comes 'round the wicket and pushes it full and wide. Dhoni drives it through covers for a run.
Change of bat for Dhoni. A heavy bat for the last two deliveries think so.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is vintage MSD! Russell misses the blockhole by an inch and Dhoni is all over it. He brings out the helicopter and drills it into the gap between deep mid-wicket and long on for another boundary. Dhoni moves on to 49 now.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Andre Russell goes for the slower bouncer but the ball is at a comfortable height for the batter. MS Dhoni pulls it well behind square on the leg side and picks up a boundary. No chance for the deep backward square leg fielder.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss, tailing into leg stump. Dhoni flicks it towards the deep square leg fence and races back for the second. He moves into the 40s now.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, driven down to long on for a single.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! A slower ball, on a length and pushed a bit wider. Dhoni swings hard but doesn't make a connection. 15 off the over.
18.6 overs (7 Runs) NO BALL AND SIX! Shivam Mavi has ruined a perfectly good over in the last two deliveries and this might come back to haunt Kolkata. Mavi loses grip of the ball and serves a beamer on the body. MS Dhoni is quick to react and just swing at it. The ball flies over the keeper's head and over the fence. Free-hit to follow...
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! No timing issue here for MS Dhoni though. Mavi misses the blockhole for the umpteenth time in the over and serves a low full toss on off. One hand comes off the handle but Dhoni manages to get it over mid off for a boundary.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length, at 136.7 kph and on middle. Ravindra Jadeja goes hard at the pull shot but once again mistimes it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is way over. Mavi bangs it in halfway and the ball loops way over Jadeja's head. Wide called.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Misses the blockhole again does Mavi and bowls it right in the slot on leg stump. Dhoni makes a bit of room but mistimes it towards long on for a run. The 100 is up for Chennai.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Mavi looks for the blockhole but just misses. Jadeja goes a bit too hard at the low full toss and can only get it towards long on for a single.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Ravindra Jadeja threw the kitchen sink at that one but couldn't make a connection. Slower one, fuller in length and around off. Dot ball!
Shivam Mavi will bowl the penultimate over.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A third boundary in the over and Chennai have 14 runs from this over. Russell goes full and wide. Dhoni looks to squeeze it out but gets a thick edge that goes well wide of the keeper and races away into the fence.
17.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Dhoni blocks it out this time.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky from MSD and he's on the charge here. Around middle and leg, Dhoni stays in his crease and just flicks it past short fine leg for a boundary.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Russell hits the length hard and bowls it around off. Jadeja hangs back and taps it through cover-point for one more.
17.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Dhoni with a half pull down to deep square leg for a single.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice timing from MS Dhoni. Fullish delivery around off. Dhoni stands tall and uses his wrists to just steer it into the vacant fence just behind point.
Andre Russell (2-0-6-1) is back on.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Half an appeal from Narine but probably sliding down leg. Narine comes 'round the wicket and slides it into the leg stump. Jadeja reaches out to defend but misses and gets hit on the pads.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter, close to the off pole. Dhoni nudges it towards short third man for a quick single.
16.4 overs (0 Run) This is lovely bowling from Sunil Narine. Similar delivery to the one from a few balls ago. On a length and turning away. Dhoni goes on the back foot this time but gets beaten once again.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Once again there's a bit of mix-up in the middle. On off, Jadeja bunts it out towards cover-point and looks for the single. The two batters look at each other for a second but eventually scamper through.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter, around off. This is cut away towards sweeper cover for a single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Sunil Narine bowls the flicker this time, on a nagging length around off stump. MS Dhoni reaches out looking to block but misjudges the flight of the ball. The ball just turns away a bit and Dhoni is beaten.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Looking for two but they won't get it. Length again, angling into leg stump. Dhoni pushes it towards wide long on for a run.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around the hips. Jadeja tucks it away behind square on the leg side for one.
15.4 overs (1 Run) This is banged in short, on middle. MSD pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) Misfield and four! A boundary after 48 deliveries and MS Dhoni certainly needed this confidence booster. Good-length, on off. Dhoni hangs back and punches it sweetly towards extra cover. Varun Chakaravarthy over there makes a mess off it and lets it through his hands. The ball trickles away into the fence.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Peach! Umesh Yadav bowls it on a length, around off. The ball just shoots up a bit off the pitch and moves away a bit. Dhoni looks to punch it off the back foot but gets beaten past the outside edge.
15.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, sliding across off. Jadeja stands tall, opens the face of the ball and strokes it towards deep point for a single.
Match Reports
- Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Chennai Super Kings are 131/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Everything related to Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score. Do check for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.