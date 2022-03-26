Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Just knocking it around at the moment these two. Down the leg side, nudged away towards short fine leg for a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on off. Iyer goes for the big heave leg side but gets it off the inner half of the bat towards mid-wicket for a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) It's like Sam Billings only knows to play the reverse sweep at the moment. Speared into leg stump, reverse-swept to cover-point for one more.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Shorter this time, on off. Billings with another reverse sweep, this time fine of short third man and they get a couple of runs.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter, at 96 clicks and around off. Sam Billings brings out the reverse sweep once again but hits it straight to Adam Milne at short third man.
Strategic Time-Out! Chennai have got two quick wickets but still the game is in the favour of Kolkata. 34 runs are needed in 36 balls and it should be an easy chase for Kolkata from now on unless there is something magical coming up.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, pushed towards mid off.
13.5 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Well, it was a hopeful review from Chennai. Full and around off. Sam Billings looks for the reverse sweep and seems to get it off the glove towards cover-point for a run. There is a stifled appeal from Chennai and Mitchell Santner reckons it's outside off. Ravindra Jadeja does go for it and the replay shows that there's glove involved, the same is confirmed by UltraEdge.
Review! Chennai take a review for LBW! Even with the naked eye, we can see a clear bat there and UltraEdge confirms it.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Around leg, tickled 'round the corner for a single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Sliding into leg stump. Billings stays leg side of the ball and works it through mid-wicket for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Santner drags it down and bowls it into leg stump. Billings looks to pull off the back foot but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) On a length, around off. Sam Billings gets inside the line of the ball and sweeps it towards deep backward square leg for a couple of runs.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller this time from Jadeja, close to the off pole. Iyer looks for the cover drive but edges it down to short third man. 38 needed now off 42 balls.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, Billings goes inside-out through covers for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, pushed to the right of the bowler who makes the stop.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Another example of the ball gripping a little. Flighted, on off and Billings looks to push it through covers. The ball goes off the inside edge and onto the pads.
12.2 overs (1 Run) On off, this is eased down to long off for one more.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, Billings sweeps it towards fine leg for a single.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) Santner floats this one wide of off stump. Shreyas Iyer opens the face of the blade and squeezes it behind point for a couple of runs.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Looking for two but it will only be a single. Sliding into leg, Billings gets an inside edge past backward square leg for a single.
Sam Billings walks out to the middle.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Straight into the hands of Ravindra Jadeja at short mid-wicket and that's a really soft dismissal for Ajinkya Rahane. Mitchell Santner bowls it on a length, around middle and leg. Rahane gets pushed on the back foot and he is caught in two minds, whether to pull it or just work it away. He ends up doing neither and just pushes it towards short mid-wicket where the catch is taken. Is there still life left in this match?
11.3 overs (2 Runs) In the air but lands in no man's land. Slightly flighted, around off and turning away. Ajinkya Rahane dances down the track, looking to lift it over long off but gets a top edgen over short third man for a brace.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, this is tapped towards point for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) This is sliding down leg, Rahane tucks it behind square on the leg side for a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, Iyer watchfully keeps it out on the off side.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Jadeja darts one into the pads, clipped away to fine leg for one.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played by Rahane. On middle, Rahane brings out the reverse sweep and gets it past the diving fielder at short third man for a boundary. He moves into the 40s now.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, on off. Iyer nudges it towards covers for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Well wide of the bowler. On off, Ajinkya Rahane uses his feet and drills it uppishly to the left of Jadeja and picks up a single down to long off.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Floated up, full and around middle and leg. Rahane clips it towards short mid-wicket.
