Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
Is that stumped? The square leg umpire has gone upstairs.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, cut to deep point for a run.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off. Dhoni is way too early as he tries to work it on the leg side and gets a leading edge, well wide of mid on for a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) A flatter ball, outside off, this one spins away. Dhoni pushes it to point.
Strategic Time-Out! Since the last time-out, things have gone from bad to worse for the defending champions but they have their most experienced players at the moment. Skipper Ravindra Jadeja and ex-skipper MS Dhoni hold the key here and they will look to take the innings as deep as possible to launch a few big ones at the death. Kolkata will look to stay aggressive and try to get one more wicket here that will all but ensure that they restrict their opponents for a low total. Talking about being aggressive, Sunil Narine (2-0-8-0) is brought back into the attack.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Almost dragged on! A length ball, coming with the angle around off. Jadeja looks to push but gets an inside edge and the ball bounces past the leg stump. Just three runs off the over. Kolkata in full control here.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Touch short and around off. Dhoni punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Mavi goes wide of the crease and drifts it on middle. Dhoni hangs back and keeps it out.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) Full ball, outside off. Dhoni square drives it past point for a couple of runs.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Length and on middle. Defended back to Mavi.
13.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, angling on off. Dhoni mistimes his drive to mid-wicket.
Varun Chakaravarthy is done with his spell. His figures read, 4-0-23-1. Shivam Mavi (2-0-17-0) comes in to replace him.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Russell targets the stumps. Jadeja pushes it to mid-wicket.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On middle. Dhoni turns it behind square on the leg side for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Bangs a short ball, slanting around middle. Dhoni looks to hook it away but misses.
12.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Left alone.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Chance! A length ball, on middle. Jadeja is early as he pushes it to the left of Russell who stretches his arm out but cannot reach to the ball. A single as this one drills to long on.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Short in length and tailing outside off. Jadeja slashes at it but misses.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Qucker at 95.5 clicks, angling around middle. Dhoni does not read the spin and gets hit on the pads as he looks to defend on the back foot.
11.5 overs (1 Run) A full toss, on middle, eased down to long on for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On middle. Dhoni lunges and tucks it to square leg for a single. He is off the mark.
11.3 overs (0 Run) A googly, this one comes back in sharply but was around middle. Dhoni again prods to defend but gets beaten there.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and outside off. Dhoni leans and pushes it to covers.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball, outside off, cut away to deep point for a sngle.
10.6 overs (0 Run) A pacy short ball, on off. Dhoni sways away from the ball.
MS Dhoni walks out to bat at number 7.
10.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust! Short in length, on middle. Dube mistimes his pull shot completely. The ball balloons and there is an easy catch for Sunil Narine at mid-wicket. The pitch is not doing that much but there is a feeling of been not ready, seen in Chennai players. All got out with some poor shots or some lazy work in the middle.
10.4 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Chennai sure look nervous out there and this is not good cricket from them. Ravindra Jadeja certainly feeling the pressure of captaincy which is understandable but he needs to keep a cool head out there. Fuller delivery, on off. Jadeja punches it firmly towards mid on and set off for a risky single. The fielder over there gets the direct hit in and the umpires do go upstairs. Thankfully for him, Jadeja is just too quick. The replay shows that he slides his bat in time and will carry on.
10.3 overs (1 Run) A good length ball, on the body. Dube hangs back and dabs it down to third man for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) A run out chance missed! Jadeja clearly feels under pressure. A length ball, on off. Jadeja pushes off the inner half of the bat to mid-wicket and there is slight mix-up for a quick single. Sunil Narine has a shy at the bowler's end and misses. The back up catches and has another go but Narine is still thinking how he missed the first time. In that process, they get a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on off. Dube opens the face of the bat and steers it to third man for a single.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 14.5 overs, Chennai Super Kings are 72/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Everything related to Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score. Do check for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.