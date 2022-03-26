Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) Four!
4.1 overs (0 Run) Length, around middle and leg. Iyer bunts it out towards short mid-wicket.
3.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! First maximum of the innings and Rahane has timed it sweetly yet again. On the hips, Rahane shuffles just a touch and launches it over the backward square leg fence for a biggie.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Good come back from Adam Milne. Milne hits the length hard and bowls it outside off. Rahane looks to swing across the line but gets beaten for pace and bounce.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ajinkya Rahane might have been going a bit too hard at the ball but times this one to perfection. Pitched up, on middle. Rahane shows the maker's name and punches it uppishly right back over the bowler's head for a boundary.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length, around off. Rahane looks to cut it through point but edges it back onto the deck.
3.2 overs (0 Run) A big heave leg side from Ajinkya Rahane but he misses. Milne bowls it around the top of off, Rahane looks to thump it over mid-wicket but misses and gets hit on the pads once again.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled, a bit too high maybe. Length from Milne, around off and nipping back in sharply. Rahane looks to tuck it leg side but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Iyer tries to repeat the trick but it's well stopped by the fielder at short cover. Full, on off and driven towards covers.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deshpande pitches it full and on off. Venkatesh Iyer stays deep in his crease and drives it firmly through covers for a boundary.
2.4 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, around leg. Iyer flicks it off his hips towards the square leg fence for a couple of runs.
2.3 overs (1 Run) On off, Rahane gets inside the line of the ball and works it to fine leg for a single.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery, outside off. Rahane pushes it gently towards the cover region.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Good shot for no run. Back of a length, outside off. This is slapped off the back foot by Rahne but straight to Mitchell Santner at point.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Milne hits the length hard on off and the ball just shoots through. Iyer looks to play it off the back foot but gets hurried on and bunts it out on the off side.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Four dot balls in a row now. On a good length, around leg. Iyer looks to turn it leg side but gets a leading edge towards covers.
Venkatesh Iyer withdraws very late. Milne almost delivers the ball but his towel drops and that makes Iyer back away from it.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length this time from Milne, going across the left-hander. Iyer hops on the back foot and plays it towards covers.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Around the top of off. Iyer punches it off the back foot towards mid off.
1.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball on middle. Iyer defends it back to the bowler.
1.1 overs (2 Runs) Venkatesh Iyer is off the mark straightaway. Pacy delivery to start off from Adam Milne, around off. Iyer leans back and drives it late, through point. Deshpande sprints across to his left from the backward point fence and puts in the dive to stop the boundary. Two taken.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Adam Milne.
0.6 over (0 Run) Fullish delivery, around off. Rahane presses forward and pushes it out on the off side.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! This is as sweetly timed as it can get! Overpitched, around off. Rahane has minimal feet movement but punches it through extra cover for the first boundary off the innings.
0.4 over (2 Runs) Jut short! This is on the hips and Ajinkya Rahane whips it towards the fine leg fence. Shivam Dube comes racing in but can't reach it. The batters come back for two and Rahane is off the mark.
0.3 over (0 Run) Deshpande keeps the consistency in his line and length and bowls a third delivery in the same area. Outside off, tapped towards point.
0.2 over (0 Run) Another good length ball, outside off. Rahane looks to work it leg side but the ball is well out of his reach and ends up missing it.
0.1 over (0 Run) Deshpande starts off with a good length ball well outside off. Ajinkya Rahane looks to hang back and guide it through point but gets a bottom edge towards first slip.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 4.3 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders, chasing a target of 132, are 30/0. The live updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.