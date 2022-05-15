Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Wade reverse-sweeps it to backward point. Another single added to the total.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off. Saha rocks back and punches it to long off for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Another full toss and Wade is happy to push it to long off. A single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter from Ali and outside off. Saha cuts it to deep point for a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, Saha punches it to cover.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Ali starts with a low full toss, on off, it is pushed to long off for a single.
DRINKS! Gujarat have started this chase superbly and despite the loss of Gill they are in control of this game at the moment. They have 9 wickets in hand and with required rate less than 6, Chennai need something special to pull off a victory here. The youngster, Matheesha Pathirana has started off with a bang and he might just be the x-factor Chennai need here. Moeen Ali is into the attack now.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter again but near the batter. Saha punches it straight to cover.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Slightly short and outside off, slower in the air. Saha leaves it alone.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off, pushed through covers for a single.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) Darted on the pads. Wade shuffles across and nudges it to deep square leg and calls for two. Mukesh Choudhary there, scores a direct-hit at the keeper's end but the replay shows Wade's effort dive saved him.
8.2 overs (1 Run) On top of off. Saha punches it to deep cover for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off. Wade slaps it to deep point for a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle. Blocked out. Baby Malinga is done with his first over. 12 runs and a wicket off it.
7.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Wade dabs it to third man for a single.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Freebie! This is full but down the leg side. Wade whips it in the gap, to deep mid-wicket and square leg for a boundary.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) On a length and on middle, at 141.9 kph. Wade flicks it to deep mid-wicket and calls for two. He had to rush for the second but makes on time.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too full and around off. Wade stays back and punches it straight down the ground for a boundary.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Length ball, down the leg side. Wade misses his tuck.
Matthew Wade walks out at number 3.
7.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! The debutant shouts for LBW and up goes the finger. Shubman Gill takes the review. Gill tries to defend with bat and pad but the ball hits the pad first. Ball Tracking shows three reds and Matheesha Pathirana can continue his celebration. What a start to his career! A slingy action from Pathirana, yorker and angling on leg. Gill look to flick with his bat and pad together but misses and gets hit on the pad. Shubman Gill was convinced that it hit the bat but things didn't panned out the same way.
Matheesha Pathirana, the youngster from Sri Lanka is into the attack now!
6.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is hit to deep mid-wicket for a single. Six singles to start for the debutant.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Nearly a wicket! Floated, full and on middle. Saha skips down and looks to heave but inner edges it to deep square leg. A single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle, Gill forces it to long on for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter, outside off, this stays low. Saha punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is driven to long off.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, around off, pushed to long off for a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Gill plays it back to the bowler. Gujarat are bossing this game as they are 53/0 after the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Santner drags this down around leg. Gill gets on the top of the bounce and pulls it to deep backward square leg for another boundary.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Darted on middle and leg. Gill sweeps it aerially towards deep backward square leg for a boundary.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Slower in the air on middle and leg. Gill looks to work it away off the front foot but the ball hits his pads.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker again on middle. Gill works it towards the leg side again.
5.1 overs (0 Run) A flatter delivery on middle. Gill works it to square leg.
