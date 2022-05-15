Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
9.6 overs (2 Runs) Good running but a very weak throw by Sai Kishore from the deep!
9.5 overs (0 Run) Bangs it short on middle. Ruturaj Gaikwad pulls it hard but Wade makes a good stop at mid-wicket.
9.4 overs (0 Run) A slower fullish delivery on off. Ruturaj Gaikwad blocks it off the front foot.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Narayan Jagadeesan dances down the track early and Dayal pulls his length back, on off. Narayan Jagadeesan ends up slapping it to mid off and takes a quick single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length and outside off. It is angled across the batter and Narayan Jagadeesan leaves it alone.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and Narayan Jagadeesan was struggling there! A length ball, on off. Ruturaj Gaikwad defends it towards covers and sets off for a single. Rashid Khan runs across and fires the throw at the batter's end. He misses the direct hit and the batters complete the single.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Slower in the air, on middle. Narayan Jagadeesan looks to defend it towards the leg side but gets the leading edge towards the off side. End of good over from Sai Kishore and a successful one!
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! He is off the mark straightaway with a boundary! Drifting on the pads, on leg. Narayan Jagadeesan just tucks it fine and the ball beats the short fine leg fielder for a boundary.
Narayan Jagadeesan is the new man in.
8.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Sai Kishore strikes in his first over and gets rid of dangerous, Moeen Ali! He serves this fuller and outside off again. It is a bit slower and close to the batter this time. In the arc for Moeen Ali and he goes for a big slog across the line. He connects it but fails to get enough distance and finds Rashid Khan at deep square leg. He first misjudges the ball a bit but takes a fine catch in the end. Big wicket for Gujarat!
8.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Pushed quicker outside off. Ali leaves it alone as it is too wide.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Darted on middle and leg. Ruturaj Gaikwad sweeps and sweeps it well to deep square leg. The fielder though runs across to his right and keeps it to just a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Ali heaves it towards deep square leg for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Drifts on the pads. Ruturaj Gaikwad looks to work it towards the leg side. He misses and the batters take a leg bye as the ball deflects off his pads towards the leg side.
Sai Kishore to bowl now.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Goes quicker and flatter on middle. Ruturaj Gaikwad pulls it to deep square leg for a single. 7 runs from this over and the partnership between these two is now 53.
7.5 overs (1 Run) In the air... but well short of the long off fielder! It is dragged down by Khan. Ali goes back and looks to pull it. The ball goes in the air and short of the long off fielder for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle. Ruturaj Gaikwad makes a bit of room and drives it to long off for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side and around off. Ali cuts it towards deep backward point for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller and quicker at 97 kph, on off. Ruturaj Gaikwad defends it towards the off side for a single.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Short and wide outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad cuts it to deep point. The fielder in the deep runs to his left and dives to stop it. Two runs taken.
6.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Ruturaj Gaikwad dabs it towards third man for a single.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Confident shot from Ruturaj Gaikwad! Short delivery on middle. Ruturaj Gaikwad goes deep in his crease and pulls it towards deep backward square leg for a boundary.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around leg. Ali looks to clip it away but misses. The ball hits his thigh pad and goes towards short fine leg. A leg bye taken.
6.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off at 146.9 kph. Ruturaj Gaikwad dabs it left of point and sets off for a single. Rashid Khan there runs to his left and fails to collect it cleanly and the batters complete the single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, around off at 144.3 kph. Ruturaj Gaikwad gets well forward and blocks it.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Alzarri Joseph starts with a back-of-a-length delivery, on off. Ruturaj Gaikwad dabs it towards point.
DRINKS! 32 runs off the last two overs and Chennai have broken the shackles. It's been a watchful start but the impetus is with them now to control the middle phase. Gujarat were off to a superb start but have ended the Powerplay on the back foot. They will look for wickets now and keep Chennai under control. Alzarri Joseph is into the attack now.
5.6 overs (2 Runs) On the shorter side, on off. Moeen Ali punches it off the back foot through covers for a couple. 17 from the over and Chennai are 47/1 after the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another biggie and Rashid Khan is under the pump in his first over! Goes fuller on middle. Ali gets low and slog-sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Moeen Ali gets into the act now! A shorter-length delivery on middle. Ali picks the length and pulls it over deep square leg for a maximum.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker on off. Ali works it left of the bowler.
5.2 overs (1 Run) A slightly shorter delivery on middle. Gaikwad works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
5.1 overs (2 Runs) Ruturaj Gaikwad comes down the track straightaway! He dances down the track and looks to drive it away as it is fuller on middle. The ball goes off the inside half of his blade to deep square leg for a couple.
