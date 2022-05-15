Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Wriddhiman Saha is the PLAYER OF THE MATCH for this superb knock of 67 from 57 balls!
MS Dhoni, the skipper of Chennai, says batting first was not a good idea. Adds that it was tough to hit the fast bowlers in the first half. Tells that Sai Kishore bowled really well and feels that they should have sent Dube up the order, a left-hander would have been a good match-up. On Matheesha Pathirana, his action is similar to Malinga, the chances for error are slim and he bowls at a decent speed as well. Says they will try and give players ample time in the middle and also feature players who have not got an opportunity.
Chennai made quite a few changes to their playing XI for this game as they wanted to try out some new players. One must say that three young players who were brought into the playing XI had a good outing, especially Matheesha Pathirana who got two wickets and kept Chennai in the game. Narayan Jagadeesan also scored 39 not out and Chennai will be happy with their performance today. However, overall, they probably lost this game when they did not get any boundaries in the last five overs and ended up with a below-par total. The Powerplay with the ball was not good either and they were always behind the 8-ball after that. They did well though to take the game to the last over but have ended on the losing side yet again.
It was another good bowling performance by Gujarat that set up this win for them. They never let Chennai batters score freely in the first innings and were especially exceptional in the death overs. Shami was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets. With a modest total in sight, Saha came out all guns blazing in the Powerplay and Gujarat got 53 runs on the board in the first six overs. After that start, despite losing some wickets Gujarat were always ahead in the game. Saha finished with an unbeaten 67 and overall it has been another convincing performance from Hardik Pandya and his boys.
Gujarat have sealed the spot in the top 2 with a clinical performance here. Their skipper, Hardik Pandya wanted them to play like a number one team ahead of this game and they have done exactly that as they have outplayed Chennai in all departments in this game.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Saha hits the winning runs! This is on a length and outside off. Saha throws his bat at it and it goes off the splice and past backward point for a boundary. Gujarat win by 7 wickets.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Short in length and well-directed on middle. Saha looks to pull but gets a leading edge and the ball drops in front of the running short third man fielder. A single.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Very full and on leg, drilled down to long on for a single. Two runs needed now.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Pitched up, on middle. Saha tries to paddle it but miscues it. The ball rolls to the left of Dhoni and a single is taken.
18.3 overs (1 Run) A single as Miller hits this full ball to long off.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Saha dabs it to short third man where the fielder dives to his right and stops it. A single taken.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Full and angling on off. Miller drives it to long off for a single. Gujarat are one hit away.
Mukesh Choudhary is back on.
17.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss, outside off. Miller hits it to deep point for one more. 7 needed now.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. Miller works it to covers. Straight to the fielder.
17.4 overs (1 Run) A pin-point yorker, on middle. Saha somehow jams it out to mid-wicket for a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Serves a fuller ball, outside off, over the tramline. Saha slashes his bat at it but misses.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Too full and outside off. David punches it to point and takes a quick single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, pulled to deep square leg for a single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Full and around leg. Miller clears his front leg and looks to whip but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal for LBW but that was clearly missing leg.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off, a proper leggie this. Saha leans and looks to defend but misses and Dhoni whips the bails off. But the square umpire is clear that Saha is in.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Too full and flighted, on off. Miller lofts it to long on for one more.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Drops it short and on top of off. Saha pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked to deep square leg for a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off. Miller punches it to cover. Saha wants a single but is sent back quickly.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Solanki serves it flatter and outside off. Saha reaches and punches it to deep cover for a single.
DRINKS! Gujarat are right in the top at the moment and anything different than a Gujarat win will be a big surprise here. Matheesha Pathirana has done well on his debut and has taken two wickets to keep Chennai in the game but they needed more wickets in the Powerplay and middle overs and sadly that was not the case today. Saha has played quite well for his fifty and he along with Miller would be looking to cross the line without further hiccups.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy for Miller! A full toss, outside off. Miller smacks it through covers for a boundary. 17 runs needed in 24 balls.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on middle. Saha drives it past the bowler for a single.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) This is slower at 123 clicks, around off. Saha turns it to deep square leg for a brace.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Singh bangs a bouncer now, on middle. Saha looks to pull but misses.
15.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Miller looks to push but gets an outside edge to third man for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, on the pads. Saha flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
