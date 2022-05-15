Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) Couple of runs to end the innings!
19.5 overs (0 Run) Close to the stumps that! Narayan Jagadeesan gets across and Shami bowls it on middle and leg. Narayan Jagadeesan looks to sweep but misses and the ball goes over the stumps back to the keeper.
19.4 overs (1 Run) A yorker, outside off. Mitchell Santner digs it out to point for a single.
Mitchell Santner comes in.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Chennai were struggling to get boundaries and Dhoni who struggled throughout the innings today, departs now! Shami bangs it short, good thinking this after bowling two yorkers. It is on off and Dhoni pulls it but straight to Yash Dayal at mid-wicket. He takes the catch and Chennai have lost the momentum they had in these death overs
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Yorker length again on middle. Dhoni looks for a helicopter shot. He gets some part of his blade and the ball goes towards deep mid-wicket for a couple. 26 balls since the last boundary!
19.1 overs (1 Run) Almost in the blockhole, on off. Narayan Jagadeesan hits it wide of long off and takes a single.
Mohammad Shami to bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single to end the over! 8 runs from it! A very full delivery, outside off. Narayan Jagadeesan manages to hit to sweeper cover for a single. Can Chennai reach 140 from here?
18.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A very full delivery and wider outside off. Narayan Jagadeesan looks to get a bat on it but misses.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Brilliant bowling this! Nails a yorker outside off again. Dhoni manages to get a bat on it and a single is taken towards covers.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Just a single again! A fullish delivery, around off. Narayan Jagadeesan hits it hard towards long off for a single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) A wide yorker outside off. Dhoni slices it to deep point for a single.
18.2 overs (1 Run) High in the air but in the vacant area on the field. On a length, on off. Narayan Jagadeesan goes for a big heave. The ball goes in the air and fall short and between the mid-wicket and long on fielder. Single taken.
18.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another slower and fuller delivery but way too wide again. Narayan Jagadeesan stays in his crease this time and looks to chase it but misses.
18.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Narayan Jagadeesan gets across early and Dayal follows him and serves it full and wider outside off. Narayan Jagadeesan looks to sweep it but misses. Wide called.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Dot ball to start the over! A brilliant wide yorker outside off. Narayan Jagadeesan looks to dig it out but misses.
Yash Dayal to bowl the penultimate over.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Dot ball to end another tidy over! On middle and turning into Dhoni. He pushes it towards the leg side.
17.5 overs (1 Run) A fuller one on middle. Narayan Jagadeesan pushes it to long on for a single.
17.4 overs (0 Run) A googly this time. It is pitched on middle and turns into the batter. He looks to work it towards the leg side but misses and gets hit on the body.
17.3 overs (1 Run) A full toss on middle. Dhoni skips down the track and works it to long on for a single.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle. Dhoni defends it off the front foot.
17.1 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Narayan Jagadeesan sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) He is off the mark with a couple! Slightly shorter and outside off. Dhoni cuts it to deep point and comes back for the second run as the fielder in the deep cuts it off. Brilliant over, just 3 from it and a wicket.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Dhoni goes back and defends it calmly.
16.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Dhoni blocks it towards the off side.
MS Dhoni walks out to the middle.
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! The pace of Alzarri Joseph is too hot to handle for Dube and he goes back without troubling the scorers. A pacy short ball on middle. It is well directed and Dube initially looks to hook it. However, he tries to back away at the last moment. The ball though catches the shoulder of his blade and loops in the air behind the stumps. Wriddhiman Saha takes an easy catch and Alzarri Joseph gets his first wicket!
16.2 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side, on off. Dube punches it to mid off.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Narayan Jagadeesan slaps it and the ball falls short of long on. A single taken.
Shivam Dube comes in now.
15.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The boundaries were not coming for Ruturaj Gaikwad and he tries to find one and perishes! Fuller delivery on middle. Ruturaj Gaikwad dances down the track and goes for a big heave across the line. The ball goes in the air but there is no power on that shot and the ball goes straight into the hands of Matthew Wade at deep mid-wicket. He takes the catch and end of a fine innings from Ruturaj Gaikwad.
15.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, on off. Narayan Jagadeesan pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Dragged down on middle. Ruturaj Gaikwad goes back and pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Pushed quicker again, on middle. Ruturaj Gaikwad skips down the track and looks to hit it away but does not get any timing.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Fires this on middle. Narayan Jagadeesan skips down the track and almost yorks himself. Digs it out to mid on for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, on leg. Ruturaj Gaikwad pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
Match Reports
- Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Chennai Super Kings are 133/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Everything related to Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans live score. Do check for Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.