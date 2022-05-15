Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
David Miller walks out.
13.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Matheesha Pathirana strikes on the first ball of his over yet again! Brilliant delivery this as he completely outfoxes Pandya here.
Matheesha Pathirana is back on.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over and 34 needed now from 42 balls as 100 comes up for Gujarat! Tossed up on off. Pandya heaves it hard but gets it off the inside half of his blade wide of long on for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off. Saha drives it to long off for another single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, around off. Pandya hits it hard to long off for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker on middle. Saha works it to long on for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) A flatter delivery, on off. Saha punches it to point.
12.1 overs (0 Run) On middle and turning away. Saha looks to work it towards the leg side but gets the leading edge as the ball goes towards the off side.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off. Pandya skips down the track and pushes it towards covers. 38 needed from 48 balls!
11.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and fuller. Saha works it to square leg for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Pushed quicker on off. Pandya pushes it to long on for a single.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pandya is off the mark in style! Loopy delivery on off. Pandya gets low and slog-sweeps it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
Hardik Pandya is the new man in.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Wade holes out in a bid to go over the fence! A tossed up delivery on middle. Wade dances down the track and looks to go big over long on. However, he gets the bottom of his blade and does not get the desired distance. The ball goes in the air and straight to Dube at long on. He takes the catch and Chennai get their second wicket here.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle. Wade drives but gets a thick outside edge. Mitchell Santner at slip dives to his left and stops it.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Darted down the leg side. Saha looks to sweep but misses. The ball brushes his pads and goes towards short fine leg. Just 44 needed now from 54 balls!
10.5 overs (2 Runs) A fuller delivery, around off. Saha skips down the track and drives it inside-out towards deep extra-cover for a couple.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Wade works it to mid-wicket for a single.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! Slower in the air and on leg. However, the ball turns further down the leg side and Wade misses the flick. Dhoni misses it too and the ball races away towards the fence.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Another single! On the shorter side, outside off. Saha punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads and flatter. Wade works it to short fine leg for a single.
