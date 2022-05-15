Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, around off. Gaikwad comes down the track and forces it to long on for a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, on a length, cut away to deep point for a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Nails the yorker, on middle. Ruturaj jams it out to long on for a single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Too full and on off, it is hit to mid-wicket for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, pulled away to deep mid-wicket for one more.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Length and on middle. Jagadeesan steps down and makes room to slap this through cover for a single.
DRINKS! Chennai after an early wicket were in a decent position with Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad building a good partnership. However, Moeen Ali is gone now and the onus is on Ruturaj Gaikwad to bat deep here. The pitch is on the slower side and Chennai would be looking to make the most of these 8 wickets in hands in the last 7 overs. Gujarat bowlers have done well to not leak runs here but they need to carry on their good work as anything more than 160 on this pitch can get tricky. Mohammad Shami is back on.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Angling on middle. Jagadeesan slog-sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for one more.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter, slower and on off. Blocked out.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, slanting on middle. Gaikwad steps down and mishits it completely as he tries to clear the mid-wicket region. It goes off the toe end and drops in front of the fielder there. A single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Short again but this time quicker and on middle. Punched through covers for a single.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky! Drops it shot without pmuch pace there, outside off. Jagadeesan rocks back to cut it but gets a thick outside edge to the third man fence.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Angles it full and on off, eased down to long off for a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around middle. Gaikwad shuffles across and pulls it to short fine leg. The fielder there took his eyes off the ball and fumbled to collect it. A single.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Now takes the charge and hits this full ball to mid off. No run.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome boundary! Overpitched and outside off. Gaikwad swings across and heaves it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
11.3 overs (1 Run) This is full and on middle. Narayan backs away and pushes it to mid off for a quick single. Luckily for him, the player misses his shy at the bowler's end. A single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Hits the hard length, outside off. Jagadeesan has a poke at it but misses.
11.1 overs (0 Run) A yorker to start with, around off. Jagadeesan guides it to point.
Alzarri Joseph is back on. He gave away just 6 runs in his first over.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, flatter and outside off. Gaikwad put his skates on but only to play to covers.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Floated, length and way outside off. Gaikwad leaves it alone.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball, very full and on middle. Gaikwad squeezes it back to the bowler.
10.3 overs (1 Run) An arm ball, around off. Jagadeesan drives it to long off for one more.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Floated ball, on off, driven through covers for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full, slower and around off. Jagadeesan skips down and drags it off cue end to deep mid-wicket for a single.
