Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed again! On a length, on off. Saha just hammers it down the ground for a boundary. Stand and deliver stuff!
4.5 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side, around leg. Saha looks to pull it but misses. The ball hits him high on the pads.
4.4 overs (0 Run) A fullish delivery, around off. Saha drives it towards covers.
4.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Cracking shot from Saha! Singh goes short on off. Saha picks the length quickly and pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
4.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Saha punches it to covers.
4.1 overs (0 Run) An appeal for an LBW but the umpire is not interested. Chennai do not go for a review either. On a length, on middle and leg. Saha looks to work it towards the leg side but misses. The ball hits his pads but going down leg.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, driven to mid off for a single.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Angles it on the pads. Saha rocks back but fails to nudge it away.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Slower, flatter and on the pads. Gill tucks it to square leg and calls for a quick single. The fielder there throws it to the keeper, who whips the bails off but Saha was well in as confirmed by the third umpire. A single.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shorter and on middle. Gill hangs back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket. Conway in the deep, runs to his left, and slides but fails to stop. A boundary.
3.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, swept this time but finds the square leg fielder.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Straays a length ball on the pads. Gill flicks it to square leg.
Mitchell Santner is brought into the attack!
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary to start and end the over! Pitched up, outside off. Saha swings his bat freely and connects it well to loft it over mid off for a boundary.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through covers for a single.
2.4 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Ruturaj Gaikwad drops a sitter! He has his glasses but over his cap! Fuller ball, outside off. Saha looks to square dive it but the ball goes off the splice and to point, straight in the hands of Ruturaj Gaikwad who drops a dolly. A single.
2.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on middle. Saha looks to pull but gets hit on the back pad. The ball rolls to first slip who makes a good stop.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, on off. Saha blocks it from his crease.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Good intent shown by Saha here! On a length, on off. Saha just chips it over mid on for a boundary.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Saha will retain the strike with a single. On a length, on middle. Saha tucks it to fine leg for a single.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off at 135.7 kph. Saha punches it to point.
1.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Singh bangs it short and outside off. Saha leaves it alone. Wide called for height.
1.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, on midddle. Saha works it towards the leg side.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Saha is dealing in boundaries here! Another boundary behind square! Back of a length, around off. Saha punches it and the ball goes more off an outside half of his blade through the third man region for a boundary.
1.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Gill works it to fine leg and gets off the mark with a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) A short ball, on off. Gill pulls it to straight to the fielder at mid-wicket.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Simarjeet Singh.
0.6 over (0 Run) On a length, on off. Saha goes on the front foot and blocks it. 12 runs from the first over!
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary! Lands on a length, around off. Saha plays it with soft hands and guides it towards the third man fence for a boundary.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Luck going Saha's way here! On a length, around off. Saha looks to heave it across the line. The ball catches the outside edge of his blade and goes in the air. However, the ball goes behind Dhoni and couple of bounce into the fence.
0.3 over (0 Run) Beauty! Lands on a good length and around off. The ball holds it line after pitching and beats the outside edge of Saha's blade as he looks to defend.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Gujarat and Saha are underway with a lucky boundary! It is full and shaping into the batter. Saha looks to drive but gets the inside edge. The ball goes past stumps away from Dhoni for a boundary.
0.1 over (0 Run) Mukesh Choudhary starts with a a fullish delivery, outside off. Saha square drives it to point.
